Kenyan newspapers summary January 18 2017

Daily Nation

Minister to face charges over scandal in Olympics: Sports Minister Hassan Wario and his Principal Secretary Titus Ekai will face corruption charges in connection with the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games scandal. Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has recommended that Dr Wario and Mr Ekai be charged with abuse of office over the loss of close to Sh200 million relating to the Olympic Games in August last year. Should the duo be charged, they will be forced to step aside until they clear their names in the same manner several Cabinet and Principal secretaries were shoved aside after being accused of corruption by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in March 2016.

Chebukati wins MPs approval to lead polls team: Parliament yesterday approved a new team to take over the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and steer the country through the August elections. The nomination of the seven-member-team led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati was approved during a special sitting. Some MPs opposed the team but a majority of the legislators gave their support for Mr Chebukati and the six commissioners. Claims of regional imbalance emerged, with Narok MP Moitalel ole Kenta and his Kajiado Central counterpart Memusi Kanchori claiming that Mr Tokero ole Kina, a nominee from the region who had beaten Mr Chebukati in the interviews, was not picked for chairman of the electoral body.

Kenya bans Uganda chicken and eggs: The importation of chicken and poultry products from Uganda has been banned temporarily following an outbreak of bird flu. As a result, health and veterinary officers at border points have been directed to ensure that the chicken and products are not allowed into the country until the situation in Uganda normalises. Speaking to Nation, director of veterinary services, Dr Juma Ngeiywa, said the ban was informed by the need for the country to remain on high alert after the deadly disease, known as avian influenza, was detected in dead birds in Uganda at the weekend.

The Standard

Raila clashes with Ruto over Nairobi: Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga have clashed over battle for Nairobi top seat, which they have signalled has the highest stakes for them outside the Presidency. Raila yesterday met Orange Democratic Movement’s Nairobi leaders to strategise how to fend off Jubilee’s onslaught to seize control of the management of the capital city, as he mocked Ruto over his declaration the ruling coalition was determined to dislodge Governor Evans Kidero. “I have heard Ruto say that they will do anything to capture the governor’s seat. I want to tell him that he has never been an elected leader in Nairobi and cannot purport to control Nairobi politics,” charged Raila. He was referring to Ruto’s statement following a meeting last Wednesday at which he rallied Jubilee aspirants warring for the seat to select a sole candidate by consensus.

New team to oversee elections clears final hurdle: Parliament yesterday approved the seven nominees to the electoral agency. The seven now await the presidential appointment before they can be sworn in as the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners to oversee the August 8 General Election. With just seven months to the election and in the grip of tight time frame, the MPs closed ranks and approved the names. Those approved are Wafula Chebukati (Chairperson), commissioners Consolata Nkatha, Abdi Guliye, Roselyne Kwamboka, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Boya Molu. The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee in its 43-page report found all the nominees suitable to serve.

Widow of murdered ICC witness Yebei injured in attack: Wife of slain ICC witness Meshack Yebei is recuperating at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after attack by thugs at her home in Eldoret. The widow’s husband Mr Yebei, who went missing in December, was expected to testify in the case against Deputy President William Ruto. He was reportedly abducted at his home in Eldoret where he had gone to visit his family. Mr Yebei’s family claimed that his disappearance was connected to his involvement in the ICC case.

The Star

Raila wants Cord to win all seats in Nairobi: ODM leader Raila Odinga is planning an electoral sweep of Nairobi, the jewel in the crown, and this time he’s shifting strategy and calculating how to win smart. “We can do it and must do it,” Raila told Cord aspirants at Nyayo Stadium yesterday as he urged everyone to register and vote. There will be no scattershot approach, no blind mobilisation everywhere, but careful targeting of strongholds and swing constituencies in registration and campaigning. No effort will be wasted in areas where the opposition cannot win. Consensus will be sought. Everybody cannot run or everybody will lose. Yesterday Raila urged aspirants not to blindly mobilise supporters but map out and target party strongholds.

Onyango Oloo ditches Uhuru for Raila Odinga: President Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered a major blow after one of his most trusted, passionate and ardent supporter former TNA secretary general Onyango Oloo defected. Oloo, who is eyeing a parliamentary seat in Kisumu, is set to officially defect to ODM today. He will be received by opposition chief Raila Odinga, leaving only ex-minister Raphael Tuju as Uhuru’s point man in Luo-Nyanza. After the Jubilee merger, Uhuru appeared to edge out Oloo after he named Tuju as the head of his Jubilee Party machine, leaving the former powerful secretary general empty-handed. Earlier, Uhuru had sacked Oloo as the chairman of the Lake Basin Development Authority, a position that was also incidentally handed to Tuju.

Widow of ex-ICC witness Yebei attacked and injured in Eldoret: The widow of former ICC witness Meshack Yebei was yesterday attacked and seriously injured by gangsters at her house in Eldoret town. Lilian sustained a deep cut in her head and was admitted at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. The attack happened at Blue Gate apartments near Eldoret Polytechnic on the Eldoret-Kisumu road. Armed gangsters broke into Lilian’s room at about 2am yesterday and hit her on the head, causing her to bleed profusely. They stole her mobile phone and left behind a jacket which police took to help with investigations. Lilian’s three children were present, but were not harmed.

Business Daily

Tycoon’s sons in vicious fight for control of Nairobi Ambassadeur hotel: Seven sons of deceased businessman Samuel Maina have opened a vicious court battle for control of the multi-billion shilling real estate empire they inherited from their father, including Nairobi’s iconic Ambassadeur Hotel. Four of the Maina brothers have accused their siblings of taking exclusive control of family-owned businesses and locking them out of proceeds realised from the various commercial ventures. Francis Chege, Joseph Macharia, James Kihara and Dedan Muthaiga have sued their brothers, John Kaguma, Stanley Kariuki and Charles Kanyunga, seeking to stop them from collecting rent from the disputed properties until the suit is heard and determined.

Tullow strikes more oil in Turkana: British explorer, Tullow, yesterday announced that it had struck oil yet again in the Turkana basin, moving Kenya closer to clocking the magic one billion barrels of recoverable reserves in just five years. Tullow said the new find at the Erut-1 well was expected to lift Kenya’s reserves of the black gold from the current 750 million barrels. “We are on track with our 1 billion plus barrels of oil target,” Tullow said in a statement, citing ongoing exploration works. The latest find involved drilling vertically through 25 metres of rock reservoir, which is equivalent to 25 metres of net oil. The UK petroleum explorer is yet to evaluate the number of barrels recoverable from the find.

General Motors tops rivals despite plunge in car sales: General Motors East Africa (GMEA) maintained market leader position but recorded the biggest drop in total sales units among the major new vehicle dealers last year when the industry’s total order book closed at a four-year low of 13,869 units. This is the first time sales have plunged since 2009, with all the major dealers recording slower demand with the exception of Nissan dealer Crown Motors whose sales went up. The 13,869 units sold last year represent a 30.5 per cent drop compared to 19,966 units moved in 2015 which was the peak year, according to data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association.