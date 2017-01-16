Kenyan newspapers summary January 16 2017

DAILY NATION

Uhuru, Raila to mobilise supporters to register as voters: A major drive to register voters starts on Monday, with both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cord leader Raila Odinga expected to mobilise their supporters to turn out in large numbers and enlist in readiness for the August General Election. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) launched the registration campaign on Sunday and warned that those who will not have registered by February 14 will have no other opportunity to do so and will, therefore, not be eligible to cast their votes in the next elections. IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba said his team would target six million voters, to add to the 15.9 million already registered.

What the changes in controversial election law passed by House mean: Kenyans have been kept guessing whether the electoral agency will resort to exclusive use of a manual system in the August elections should the electronic system fail. Both the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Jubilee bigwigs have maintained that the contentious election amendments signed into law by President Kenyatta last Monday do not advocate a manual back-up. “The law doesn’t say we go manual. But we are thinking of a procedure that will ensure your vote matters. The term manual is political and journalistic,” said IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba.

Gender data reveals KCSE grade mix-up: There was a mix-up in the secondary schools national exam results, with the grades that were awarded to boys labelled as girls’ scores and vice versa, a review of the exam data by Nation Newsplex reveals. While releasing the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results, Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i said girls had performed better than boys. The claim has since been repeated many times by different stakeholders in the education sector, including the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut). But the numbers do not add up. A review of the table on overall performance by grade and gender that was given to the media by the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) suggests a switch, with the grades awarded to boys labelled as those for girls, and vice versa.

THE STANDARD

Jubilee, Opposition scramble for 9.1m new voters ahead of polls: The electoral agency today begins to enlist 9.1 million potential unregistered voters ahead of August 8 polls. Of the 9.1 million unregistered voters, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is targeting at least 6.7 million new voters, a majority of who were held identity cards by November last year. “Information we received from the National Registration Bureau indicates that by November 2016, over 9 million Kenyans had been issued with National Identification cards but remained unregistered as voters,” said Commission Secretary Ezra Chiloba.

Kenya lost 173 soldiers in terror attack on KDF base in Somalia, survivor says: A modest meal of rice, mashed potatoes, beans and beef was served for lunch yesterday at the low-key first memorial for the Kenyan soldiers killed when terrorists attacked a KDF base in El Adde, Somalia last year. About 400 family members, including children and widows of the fallen heroes, congregated at Moi Barracks in Soy near Eldoret. Government officials were conspicuously absent from the barracks that suffered the heaviest casualties. Father Major George Makau, the Kenya Defence Forces chaplain, delivered the sermon before brief remarks by commanding officers in the barracks and the adjacent Recruits Training School (RTS).

House help burns boss to death in Eldoret: A man was on Saturday night burnt to death by his house help in what is alleged to have been a payment row in Shauri Yako, Eldoret. Neighbours said they heard a commotion and screams coming from Samuel Njagi’s house at around midnight. “We ran there only to find the house on fire. The woman who was screaming had disappeared but there were groans coming from the house. We called other neighbours who helped us put out the fire and found the owner of the house seriously burnt,” said Josphat Gachuri, a neighbour. They rushed Mr Njagi to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival. His daughter Mary Njagi confirmed that the house help lived in the same house.

THE STAR

Probe Jimmy Wanjigi over Jacob Juma murder – family: Fresh details have emerged in the investigations into the controversial murder of businessman Jacob Juma last May 5. A brother of slain whistle-blower Juma has asked police to investigate billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi in connection with the unsolved murder. Wanjigi also recorded a statement with Directorate of Criminal Intelligence detectives in June last year. Francis Shiundu Juma, the victim’s elder brother, has requested the police to, among other things, investigate the business relationship between his brother and Wanjigi.

Police probe Joho link to alleged drug trade by kin: Police are investigating if Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has any links to the alleged illicit business his purported relative, Ibrahim Khatri, is reportedly transacting, Nelson Marwa has said. The regional coordinator made unsubstantiated reports that Khatri’s house in Ganjoni was ransacked and more than three guns recovered. Marwa said the authorities suspects Khatri is involved in drug business. He said Kharti, whom he did not name, is under thorough and intense probing.

Hold peaceful elections,governor Isaac Rutto tells IEBC: Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto on Saturday urged the national government to ensure a peaceful election. Rutto said the manual voter registration system should not be allowed. He said biometric voter registration is efficient and transparent. “Let the best candidates win regardless of their party affiliation, tribe, race, color or region, we don’t want to see a PEV like situation in the coming August general election” governor Rutto said. Governor Rutto described the then defunct Samuel Kivuitu electoral body as a shame to Kenya where results from some polling station had to take two or more days before they were announced as handlers were planning on how figures would be doctored infavour of then government preferred presidential candidate.

BUSINESS DAILY

Online vehicle transfers gather speed as 5,000 change ownership: The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has transferred the ownership of more than 5,000 vehicles on the newly established digital platform that has been operational since January 1. The NTSA’s head of ICT, Fernando Wangila, told the Business Daily that the agency is no longer accepting manual submission of transfer of ownership documents. Sellers of vehicles are required to initiate the online transfers under the new system — a process that could pose a challenge for buyers who have been sitting on transfer documents for years.

European bank starts own probe on Shelter Afrique: Multilateral lender European Investment Bank is set to undertake its own investigations at Shelter Afrique to establish the financial health of the housing financier in the wake of allegations touching on accounting irregularities and weak lending practices.THE e Luxembourg-based bank in 2014 lent Shelter Afrique €15 million (Sh1.65 billion) for onward lending to support affordable housing ventures, and is among the nearly one dozen multilateral financiers exposed to the troubled mortgage lender.“The EIB takes all such allegations seriously and is currently working in close cooperation with the Shelter Afrique board on their investigation, as well as conducting our own independent review of the allegations which we expect to conclude in due course,” the European bank said in response to Business Daily queries.

Safaricom valued more than 9 top NSE firms combined: Safaricom market valuation now outstrips the combined capitalisation of the next nine largest companies at the NSE, meaning the telecoms operator accounts for 40 per cent of the bourse’s total investor wealth. The telecoms firm’s market valuation of Sh719 billion is Sh29 billion more than the combined market caps of EABL, Equity Bank, KCB, BAT Kenya, Standard Chartered, Cooperative Bank, Bamburi Cement, Barclays Kenya and KenGen. Previously its value was equal to the next top four. Safaricom has been the best performing NSE top 10 counters over the past one year, with a share price gain of 10.5 per cent. BAT follows with a 6.4 per cent gain, while the other eight counters have shed between 13 and 37 per cent over the period. The difference in performance of the two most commonly used indices at the NSE reflects the oversized impact of Safaricom’s large market cap.