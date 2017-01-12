Kenyan newspapers summary January 11 2017

Daily Nation

United against Jubilee: Opposition leaders yesterday unveiled the much-touted National Super Alliance (Nasa) and vowed to stick together with the aim of removing Jubilee from power in the August 8 General Election. The four – ODM’s Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi – signed a memorandum to seal the unity pact at a ceremony in Nairobi witnessed by more than 5,000 aspirants gathered in the Bomas of Kenya ballroom. The pact was also signed by Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat. The meeting had initially been called by the Opposition chiefs to give the way forward on the controversial Election Laws (Amendment) Act, which was passed by the National Assembly and Senate last week and assented to by President Kenyatta on Monday.

50 more SGR locomotives to arrive by May: The government is set to receive 50 more locomotives by May 2017, ahead of the commissioning of the Sh372 billion standard gauge railway (SGR) on June 1. Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said in Mombasa yesterday that the second batch of six locomotives are expected to arrive at the Mombasa port in February while the last batch of 44 will be delivered by May 2017. The minister, who spoke at the port when he received the first batch of six locomotives and railway engines, said the SGR project will be completed 18 months ahead of schedule. The six locomotives, which were manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Company, included four freight locomotives.

IEBC team ‘could be in office next week’: The new electoral commission is expected to assume office next week and take over the registration of voters targeting more than six million Kenyans. The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee meets on Thursday to compile a report, following the conclusion of vetting of the seven Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission nominees. “We will meet tomorrow (Thursday) to come up with a report of the IEBC nominees and that of the chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and decide whether to approve or reject them. The reports will be tabled on Tuesday next week during a special sitting,” said committee chairman Samuel Chepkong’a. Mr Chepkong’a said one of the main tasks of the new team would be to oversee the voter listing that begins next week.

The Standard

NASA is here: Opposition leaders have declared a united front to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in elections due in seven months. The leaders yesterday vowed to sacrifice their individual ambitions to prevent a fallout. In a fashion similar to Narc’s 2002 movement, the leaders vowed to forfeit their individual quest to rule the country for the “sake of salvaging Kenya from Jubilee’s mismanagement and runaway corruption”, in what they say will mark the country’s third and last liberation. Rallying their supporters under the clarion ‘a people united can never be defeated’, the leaders said they will never go separate ways and will ensure the broad-based Opposition coalition under the banner National Super Alliance (NASA) will form the next Government.

Doctors’ union officials go into hiding to avoid arrest: A doctors’ union officials yesterday went into hiding for fear of arrest following an order issued by the courts. On Tuesday, judge Helen Wasilwa issued a warrant of arrest against seven officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) for refusing to appear in court for sentencing after being found guilty of disobeying a court order to end the ongoing strike. The union officials’ phones were switched off for the better part of yesterday presumably for fear of being incarcerated. Calls to the union’s chairperson Samuel Oroko, Secretary General Frederick Oluga and Nairobi branch Secretary Thuranira Kuagiria could not go through.

Uhuru seeks India’s help in health and agriculture: Kenya has secured a Sh10 billion loan from India to improve agricultural productivity. President Uhuru Kenyatta who is in India for the 8th Gujarat Global Summit held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During the summit, Kenya entered into a number of agreements and signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with India. “We are collaborating to raise agriculture productivity in Kenya. The line of credit of Sh10billion signed for agriculture mechanisation will help in this venture, but we have also opened a new dimension to up our engagement,” said Modi. Uhuru also asked for India’s help to train more medical practitioners.

The Star

Opposition vows to stay united to election: Opposition chiefs have for the first time pledged publicly remain united in a strategic effort to unset President Uhuru Kenyatta. They announced they would have a single flagbearer, however, they did not launch the National Super Alliance, which is expected to take off early this year. The clock is ticking down to the August general election, just seven months away. In an historic unity bid reminiscent of the 2002 Narc accord, about 5,000 opposition supporters, including aspirants, thronged the Bomas of Kenya yesterday and promised to make Uhuru a one-term head of state. In a move that surprised some members but not analysts, the leaders shelved plans for street protests against the controversial electoral laws — until after the month-long voter registration starting next Monday.

I neither need state guards nor fear death, says Joho: Keep your guards, I do not need them, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho yesterday told the state, adding that he is not afraid of death. “As a Muslim, if I die at noon, I will be buried by 1pm, but my standing and ideas will remain,” he said. Joho drove himself to the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, for an opposition meeting. He said he will no longer use police officers seconded to him by the national government. On Saturday the state withdrew Joho’s bodyguards after he criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta last week for taking credit for county and donor-funded projects. On Tuesday the state backed down and reinstated his bodyguards. Police explained that they were moved in a routine organisation.

Lilan goes missing, had complained about threats: Lawyer Simon Lilan – who filed a case seeking to stop former nominated MP Mark Too’s burial – has been missing for three days. Lilan’s elder brother John Tallam and his wife Irene said the lawyer was last seen on Monday at 11am in Eldoret town. His phone has been off ever since. Lilan had claimed his life is in danger and that he had received threats from unidentified people telling him to stop pushing for independent investigations into Too’s death. “Though I walk through the valley and shadow of death, I shall not fear telling the truth. The God who created me knows I am fighting for the truth,” he said on Monday after the blocking orders he obtained were lifted.

Business Daily

US widens its lead over UK as top importer of Kenyan goods: The United States has strengthened its position as Kenya’s third-largest export destination — making it Nairobi’s most valuable economic partner outside East Africa. Kenya’s exports to the US grew seven per cent to Sh35.3 billion in the first 10 months of 2016 as exports to Britain tumbled by a margin to Sh30.9 billion, according to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data. The growth saw American consumers open a Sh4.4 billion gap over their counterparts in the UK, wider than the Sh2 billion in 2014 when the US first outpaced Britain to become the third largest importer of Kenyan goods after Uganda and the Netherlands.

Bear market pulls NSE 20 share index to eight-year low: The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) 20-share index yesterday fell to a eightyear low of 3,047 points, saddled by a dip in blue chip counters that are the main drivers of activity at the bourse. The index’s fall to the level last seen on October 28, 2009 left investors Sh110 billion worse off in just a week and a half of trading this year. The market cap (the value of all shares listed at the exchange) stood at Sh1.82 trillion yesterday compared to Sh1.93 trillion at the beginning of the year, extending the pain for investors who had to contend with a Sh120 billion erosion of their wealth last year.

Kenya Airways falls in global airline ratings on punctuality: Kenya Airways has lost ground in international ratings on punctuality, emerging sixth in the Middle East and Africa region last year. FlightStats, an international aviation insights company, says the national carrier arrived punctually 66.69 per cent of the time based on the schedules it promised about 6.42 million passengers last year. This marks a slip from 2015 when the national carrier, known by its international code as KQ, came in fourth in the region under review with a 74.11 per cent on time performance (OTP) and second in 2014 when it was 78.92 per cent punctual. KQ lost ground to Ethiopian Airlines and Flydubai which were ranked fourth and fifth respectively having been 71.05 per cent and 69.79 per cent punctuality to their destinations.