Kenya news headlines January 18 2017

Only 2000 new voters netted on day one of registration: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) managed to register just 2000 new voters on the first day of the ongoing mass voter registration, the electoral agency announced today. But the commission’s chief executive Ezra Chiloba exuded confidence that the numbers will grow as the drive gathers momentum. “Only 2000 people turned up across all 47 counties on the first day of registration,” he said adding: “we are actually pleased with the enthusiasm and interest of Kenyans and that is commendable.” The figure realized falls far behind the target the commission had set of registering at least six million new voters. In their plan, the commission targeted at least 200,000 new voters per day during the 30-day period.

State defends title deeds: The government has defended the titles deeds and leases it has issued since 2013 saying they are legal and legitimate. Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has said that the court only suspended the invalidity of the leases to enable the ministry to engage the public, the National Lands Commission and seek parliamentary approval within the next 12 months. And in in compliance with the court order, he said his office has constituted a 12-member committee to look into the leases and reports. Prof Kaimenyi defended the leases arguing that the court only directed his office to constitute a committee to relook into the policy regulations guiding issuance of the leases.

MPs want EACC secretariat vetted afresh: MPs have called for the fresh vetting of all officers at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) secretariat arguing that some rogue elements at the anti-graft body must be sacked if the war on corruption is to be won. While approving the nomination of the retired Anglican Church Archbishop Eliud Wabukala as the new EACC chairman yesterday, the lawmakers pointed out that the commission’s secretariat is the major impediment in the fight against corruption. Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa said if Mr Wabukala is to win the war on graft, there must be a total overhaul of the secretariat whom he claimed has frustrated the effort of the previous commission’s chairpersons.

Varsity warns dons against work boycott: The management of the University of Nairobi (UoN) has threatened to take disciplinary measures against lecturers and post-graduate medical students who have abandoned programmes to participate in the on-going doctors’ strike. Lecturers last week issued a seven-day strike notice in which they threatened to down tools fromFriday. But the UoN management says it will not hesitate to taken action, should it establish that students failed to attend to their classes and lecturers abscond duty. In written memo to all heads of departments and students yesterday, College of Health Sciences Dean Prof. Fred Were lamented that since the doctors’ strike began 45 days ago some students and lectures have failed to attend their lessons.