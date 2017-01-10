KEBS destroys fake goods worth over Sh30 million

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has today destroyed substandard goods valued at over Sh30 million as part of the regulator’s ongoing crackdown on counterfeit products.

KEBS Managing Director, Mr. Charles Ongwae lead the destruction of seized goods which took place at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) grounds in Athi River. Majority of the seized goods included twisted steel bars, at over Sh12 million, and plastic pipes and roofing sheets valued at Sh10 million.

Speaking during a press briefing this morning, Ongwae said the exercise would serve as a deterrent to traders and manufacturers of such products, and will ultimately enhance compliance of products to Kenyan standards and consumer and functional requirements.

The move is the latest in KEBS’ intensified fight against the proliferation of substandard goods in the country. Mid-last year, KEBS netted and destroyed substandard goods valued at over Sh5 million in Kisumu alone.

On May 31, 2016 KEBS destroyed substandard goods at the KEMRI incinerator in Kisumu. These ranged from medical appliances such as syringes, electrical appliances, electronic household appliances and equipment, motor-cycle inner tubes, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics among others. In 2015, KEBS destroyed goods valued at Sh57.7 million.

During the May 2016 drive, KEBS Regional Manager for the Lake Region, Mr. Joe Ombwayo, who witnessed the destruction of the substandard goods, said the exercise was a warning to traders and manufacturers of such products. Ombwayo called on Kenyans to be vigilante when purchasing any goods and always to check on KEBS marks of quality.

The regional manager further stressed that KEBS’ core mandate is to avail standards that are used to facilitate trade, protecting consumers from harmful and poor quality goods and finally protecting the environment. He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with KEBS officers whenever they visit their outlets.

During the same function, KEBS called on Kenyans to make use of the SMS code service of 20023 to check if a product has been certified. The Regional Manager further said KEBS will not allow imported goods to be sold to Kenyans if they do not have the secured Import Standardisation Mark (ISM). He urged traders to ensure all their goods have the secured ISM by June 30th.