Kadenge gets his wish as Uhuru visits with goodies

Football legend Joe Kadenge finally got his wish of meeting and having a chat with President Uhuru Kenyatta, after the Head of State visited him at his South B home last evening.

While speaking to Capital Sport last week, Kadenge who says he has met and talked to all three previous Presidents expressed his desire to meet President Kenyatta before he bids the world goodbye and his wish was granted on a cool Sunday evening.

And the President did not check in empty-handed as the ailing Kadenge was gifted a comprehensive insurance cover that would see him get treatment in any health institution in the country as well as Sh2 million cash.

Kadenge has been ailing with diabetes since 2006 and has been in and out of hospital for the last two years.

His condition, worsened by a blood pressure condition, forced him to be hospitalized on Boxing Day and has been recuperating at his home.

“We really thank the President for seeing to it that Mzee’s wishes come to pass. As a family we are thankful and really appreciate the gesture. It is not every day that the President comes to visit your home and for us this is a great honor,” Oscar Kadenge, one of Kadenge’s sons said.

Uhuru was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Arts Hassan Wario, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko and Nairobi County Public Relations Officer Walter Mong’are who represented Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

Former Football Kenya Federation vice president Sammy Shollei who has been spearheading a funds drive to cater for Kadenge’s medical care was an elated man seeing that the drive to get the ailing legend top-notch medical care was met.

“I am very happy and I want to thank all the Kenyans for heeding to the call and contributing to Mzee’s medical kitty. The President has now come and taken the entire burden and we thank him a lot for that. Mzee’s wish has also come to pass and I believe that makes him happier,” Shollei said.

The fundraiser in aid of offsetting medical expenses managed to raise Sh1.6mn before expenses.

www.capitalfm.co.ke