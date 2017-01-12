Isuza relishes Ingwe move

Midfielder Whyvonne Isuza says the prospect to join Sportpesa Premier League side AFC Leopards from Mathare United was too sweet to turn down.

The player while speaking to XSport after signing a pre-contract agreement with the Leopards said the move will to be a positive sign of growth for his footballing career. He is set to complete his switch to the den within a week.

Isuza, who finished first runners up in the KPL Midfielder of the Year category at the 2016 Footballer of the Year Awards held in mid-December will join teammate Robinson Kamura and six other players on Leopard’s growing list of new signings.

Sources within Ingwe revealed the attacking midfielder has in the past week shot to the top of head coach Stewart Hall’s wish list as the Englishman embarks on rebuilding the 12-time champions who endured a nightmare 2016 season.

“My time at Mathare has been remarkable. I have played and learnt and grown in many aspects. I want to thank the entire Mathare family as I embark on yet another journey,” declared the Most Valuable player at Mathare United in the 2015 season.

Isuza scored six times for the Slum Boys as he helped the club to a seventh position finish in the 16-team KPL log with 44 points under the tutelage of veteran coach Francis Kimanzi.

Leopards have been busy over the January transfer window, acquiring the services of Abdalla Shitu (Posta Rangers), Dennis Shikhaya (Western Stima), Mike Wanyika (Kakamega Homeboyz) and Ibrahim Mao (Sofapaka).

Others are midfielder Duncan Otieno (Posta Rangers) as well as striker Vincent Ouma and Austin Odhiambo among others from their academy.

The influx of new signings has had a trickle-down effect on Ingwe’s squad that finished last season with Malian Moussa Sissoko, custodian Lucus Indeche, John Ndirangu, Edwin Wafula, Jackson Saleh, Yusuf Suf and Yusuf Juma all released. Top striker Kepha Aswani survived the axe despite being suspended for indiscipline towards the end of last season.

So far, Ian Otieno remains the top custodian with Ingwe still in talks with Western Stima to sign keeper Gabriel Andika with Edwin Mukolwe the designated third choice.