Ingwe eyeing a scandal free season

AFC Leopards fraternity are looking forward to a better season, coming from a calamitous 2016 where they overly underperformed in all fronts.

Last season saw worrying details of player’s indiscipline provided rich fodder for media and gossip columns, reaching a climax when four first-team stars were reported to have contracted Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

At the beginning of the 2016 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) campaign, Leopards started the season on fire, losing only once in their opening nine games and shooting to the top of the table, their 1-0 defeat of then champions and eternal rivals Gor Mahia on March 6 the icing on the cake.

Belgian Ivan Minnaert-who was accused of losing the dressing room- left amid reports of alcoholism, dissent and the embarrassing STI reports within his playing unit that saw the club trend on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Former Sofapaka FC head coach; Briton Stewart Hall was brought in with a view of preparing the team for the 2017 campaign as head coach.

Hall might have over seen the final stages of the 2016 season, his task however started at the end of the season has he streamlines the side with the bigger picture being the 2017 season and beyond.