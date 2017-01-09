IEBC chiefs to be vetted tomorrow

The vetting of individuals nominated for chairman and commissioners to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission will be done tomorrow and Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week nominated lawyer Wafula Chebukati to succeed Isaack Hassan as the new IEBC chairman alongside six others who will serve as commissioners.

Read also: IEBC seeks to register six million new voters

But the seven must first be vetted by Parliament.

As such, the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has today announced that it will conduct the vetting tomorrow and Wednesday in line with Article 118 of the Public Appointments Act.

First in line for tomorrow’s vetting which will be conducted at County hall’s mini-chamber is Mr Chebukati who is scheduled to appear before the Samuel Chepkong’a led team at10am.

He will be followed by Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina before Boya Molu and Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe take their seats in the afternoon.

Paul Kibiwott Kurgat will open the Wednesday session at 9am followed by Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Prof Abdi Giliye later in the day.