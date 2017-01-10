I will deliver credible polls, IEBC boss nominee assures MPs

Wafula Chebukati has today promised to clean the voters register as one way of ensuring the August 8, general elections are credible.

While appearing before MPs for his vetting, the nominee to the chairmanship of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) assured lawmakers that he is keen on delivering a free, fair and credible poll if appointed to head the new team of commissioners.

According to Mr Chebukati, cleaning up the voters roll in key in restoring credibility in the electoral body.

Mistrust created by the outgoing commissioners, he said, lead to the picketing by the opposition against the agency.

As such, he believes a clean register that is free from tampering will help restore the credibility of the commission.

“IEBC needs a transformational leader which I believe I am. We don’t want that every year we change the commissioners and start all over again,” Chebukati said.

With recent disagreements over the electronic transmission of results and the manual back up in voter identification, Mr Chebukati told the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee members that he will ensure the electronic system to be used is thoroughly tested before the material day to ensure it does not fail.

Ahead of his vetting, questions had been raised on regional balance given Mr Chebukati and IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba come from the same ethnic group.

But the nominee told MPs not to worry as that does not constitute any conflict of interest.

“I have never met Chiloba face to face. He comes from Kwanza constituency while I come from Kiminini,” Chebukati said. “The CEO came in two years ago through a competitive and there’s no conflict of interest should I also be confirmed as the chairman and therefore fears of speaking same mother tongue should not worry the country,” he added.

About the Amended Election Laws signed by the President last evening, Chebukati said he is yet to read the document in it’s entirety and will make his position known if he is confirmed and fully briefed by IEBC secretariat.

Chebukati who has been in the private sector for over 30 years faced a myriad questions from the legislators after it emerged that he was a member of Orange Democratic Movement until a month ago when he resigned.

He admitted belonging to the party led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and on whose ticket he unsuccessfully vied for Saboti parliamentary seat in 2007.

Read also: Intrigues that led to fresh advertisement of IEBC top job

Ugenya MP David Ochieng asked the nominee to make his position known as far as the announcement of Presidential election results is concerned as he is considered a jubilee candidate.

“Are you a safe hands for jubilee that was doing badly in the private practice and was looking for a job? asked Mr Ochieng. “I’m doing well in my law firm, We have some blue chip companies and financial institutions, I feed my family and pay for them school fees some of them studying abroad and therefore I’m not here to look for a job but to serve my country,” Chebukati replied.

He also denied benefiting from the National Youth Service (NYS) money when he represented former Chairman of EACC Philip Kinisu who was hounded out of office after his firm was found to have done business with the youth agency.

“My law firm hasn’t received any money from NYS. I represented Kinisu, I gave him my fee note and he paid me,” Chebukati said.

He was the first to face the vetting panel. Other nominees for commissioners vetted today by the committee included Consolata Nkatah, Boya Molu and Roselyn Akombe.

The committee will wind up tomorrow with Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Abdi Guliye before tabling its report on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday next week during a special sitting.