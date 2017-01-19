Hot Topics

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gets Big Brother Naija host slot

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is the new host for Big Brother Naija. The former housemate in the Big Brother Nigeria show in 2006 will make a re-appearance at the reality show’s revival but this time as the host. The lawyer turned media personality with his infectious laugh and charismatic persona will usher the housemates into the Big Brother Naija house and will take up the task of announcing the evictees week after week.

“We are particularly excited to have Ebuka as host of Big Brother Naija. This was the platform that unearthed his potential and propelled him to stardom”, said John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria.“He has over the years grown to become a prominent face on the Nigerian pop culture and entertainment scene, while also lending his voice to youth empowerment initiatives. We believe his cool and debonair personality combined with his healthy dose of wit will spice up the show. Our viewers are in for a great entertainment experience!” Ugbe said.

Big Brother Naija reality show starts Sunday, 22 January and will run for 11 weeks on all DStv packages on channel 198 and GOtv Plus on channel 29.

Hart scoops favourite comedic movie actor award

Comedian Kevin Hart ended up taking home one of the first trophies of the night at the People’s Choice Awards when he won Favorite Comedic Movie Actor. The 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards was held last night. Among the evening’s winners were Tyler Perry (Favorite Humanitarian), Tom Hanks (Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor), Blake Lively(Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress), Dwayne Johnson (Favorite Premium Series Actor), and Ellen DeGeneres, who won three awards, bringing her lifetime total to 20 — a People’s Choice Awards record.

J-Lo finally gets the people’s nod

After six nominations, Jennifer Lopez finally won her first People’s Choice Award! The 47-year-old singer took home the award for Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress for Shades of Blue at last night’s show, and also won on the red carpet with her stunning Reem Acra gown which was all sexy and sultry.