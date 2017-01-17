Hot Topics

Khaligraph, Alicios collabo in the offing

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones is set to release yet another hot collaboration, this time with sassy singer Alicios Theluji who is currently riding high with her hit single ‘Anita’. The two artistes who had a private studio session recently were hesitant to reveal details of the collaboration but hinted that something was ‘cooking’ and the announcement would be made at the right time. Christian Bella in his latest track dubbed ‘Ya Nini’ featuring Khaligraph Jones has incorporated Alicios who has made a special appearance in the song giving it a breath of fresh air. The Khaligraph, Alicios collabo is one worth looking forward to.

Awilo Longomba bounces back with ‘Rihanna’

Congolese Lingala legend Awilo Longomba has released his anticipated single titled “Rihanna”; featuring Africa’s championing diva from Nigeria, Yemi Alade. “Rihanna” is a massive soukous banger with a solid ear-worm hook. The Congolese icon blatantly flirt with Mama Africa comparing her to Barbadian singer Rihanna, over a VTek crafted Coupé-Décalé influenced instrumentation tailored to have everyone on the dance-floor within seconds. This collaboration is part of Awilo’s expansive come back path in which he hopes to collaborate with various artistes from the African continent in a bid to fuse Lingala with current African pop tunes.

T.I questions Kanye, Steve Harvey involvement with Trump

T.I is not stopping soon. After penning President elect a letter early this week, he is back again. In a series of three Instagram video posts, T.I who is now one of America’s most politically outspoken artists, called out Kanye West and comedic powerhouse Steve Harvey for playing into Donald Trump’s “hidden agenda.” West and Harvey have both taken private meetings with the President-elect, which has caused an uproar across social media platforms and media outlets alike.