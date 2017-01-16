Hot Topics

Kendall Jenner knows no winter

Kendall Jenner is trying her hand at breaking the Internet. The 21-year-old reality star flaunted her curves in a headless Instagram selfie that left the focus on a simple black-and-white string bikini top and high-cut bottoms. The stunning brunette starlet followed up with an Oceanside shot as she soaked up some rays and a little “vitamin D.”

The body-centric photos come after the model responded to hurtful reports that she underwent facial reconstruction surgery.

“It’s all so exhausting,” Kendall admitted on her app. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense. It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.”

Nevertheless, Kendall isn’t the only Keeping Up with The Kardashians star who’s taken over social media with sexy snaps. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, shared a series of sultry photos on Friday for an upcoming “#SecretProject.”

Akon and Davido launch first music Varsity in Africa

America-based Senegalese singer Akon and Nigerian music icon Davido, have launched the first music university roadshow in Africa. The duo launched the Berklee Berklee College of Music on the Road workshop program in Libreville, Gabon. The workshop is hosted in conjunction with the African Music Institute (AMI), a new music school set to open in September 2017. The superstar duo arrived in Gabon ahead of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Gabon 2017 (also referred to as AFCON 2017 or CAN 2017), which kicked off on Saturday. They were both personally received by the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Comedian Basketmouth gets honorific ‘Sir’

Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth just spurned one of the biggest surprises of 2017 on his fans. The comedian took to Instagram to reveal that he is now a knight ‘in shining armour’. Basketmouth was blessed with knighthood by Her Royal Majesty the Queen of England. ‘Guess who just got knighted by the Queen of England……I’m humbled, God is truly amazing. Your majesty, thank you for the great honor….yours truly Sir Okpocha Bright.’ He captioned the photo.