Hot Topics

Diamond vows to fly the Tanzanian flag proudly

Despite heavy criticism, Tanzanian singer and Wasafi Records CEO Diamond Platnumz has vowed to fly the Tanzanian flag high at the AFCON opening ceremony this weekend in Gabon. The award winning artiste was handed the Tanzanian flag by Tanzania’s Minister for Communication, Culture, Sports and Entertainment Nape Moses, who has defended the act saying any citizen of Tanzania can represent the East African nation but it was important for it to be Diamond because he had been selected to perform at the opening ceremony, to fly the flag even higher before Tanzania gets to play. A number of people felt that the flag should have been handed to the Tanzanian football team.

Darassa to release album this year

East African rap sensation of the moment Darassa, who has shot to fame in Tanzania and across the East African region has revealed that he is working on an album that he will release before the end of this year. Currently topping charts in Tanzania with his hit song dubbed ‘Muziki’ featuring Ben Pol, the rapper now says this year he is set to release more music that will culminate into an album. “I am ready for this, it has been a long time coming and I can tell you for sure that it is my time to shine,” said the 255 champion.

Visita goes ‘Bongo’

Hela Records founder cum producer Visita has entered into a partnership with a Tanzanian recording label. The artiste, who set up his own recording label after he was allegedly kicked out of Grandpa Records, made the announcement on social media. Hela records will merge with Tanzania’s Steps Studios to create a new sound that the producer promises his fans will be a game changer in the music industry. The new outfit will be based in Nairobi.