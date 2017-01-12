Hot Topics

Demi Lovato Flaunts super fit physique as she holidays in Kenya

Demi Lovato is killing it in the bikini game. The 24-year-old singer shared a selfie yesterday on Instagram showing off her super fit physique in a colourful two-piece bikini. The “Confident” singer is currently in Kenya, where she’s been spending time with both exotic animals and her close pals. Lovato is an ambassador for Me to We, an organisation that provides socially responsible products and services and donates half of its net profits to WE Charity, formerly known as Free the Children. Lovato also spent her 21st birthday in Kenya while on a Me to We volunteer trip.

Socialite lights up Instagram with Muslim attire photo

High-end socialite Vera Sidika has literally lit up Instagram with her latest posting. The beauty who is currently in Dubai posted a photo in which she is clad in the traditional Muslim female attire popularly known as ‘buibui’ as she strutted the streets of Dubai. In a rare show of solidarity, fans and foes alike praised her sense of style and cheered her on with complementing comments.

Wasafi Records to sign Q-chief

Veteran Tanzanian artiste is said to be eyeing a recording deal with Tanzania’s music recording house of the moment; Wasafi Records. Q Chief who is currently riding high with his latest release dubbed ‘Sungura’ has said he has recently held meetings with top executives of top recording stables in Tanzania and will soon be making an announcement of a recording deal. The artiste reiterated that his quest for a new recording label was to give his fans more great music. Q Chief’s latest track ‘Sungura’ which was released mid-December last year was produced by producer J Mhonda of Mhonda Entertainment with whom he has worked with on a number of projects.