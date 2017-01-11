Hot Topics

Bushoke to take up farming in 2017

Veteran Bongo artiste Ruta Bushoke is set to take up farming this year a path he says is a dream come true. Bushoke who shot to fame after the release of ‘Usiende’ a collaboration track with Ugandan songbird Juliana Kanyomozi, just three and a half weeks ago released a new track featuring upcoming artiste Maua Sama after a long hiatus.

The track dubbed ‘Tupendane Sasa’ Bushoke says is one of the projects he has been working on behind the scenes and promises his fans lots of new songs in 2017.

‘I have always wanted to farm, I am making this dream come true this year,’ Bushoke said in an interview.

Morgan Heritage to perform in Uganda

Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage is set to perform in Kampala on April 13th, 2017 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. Their show is scheduled to kick start the Easter Weekend.

The multi award winning band of five sisters and brothers formed in 1994 will be performing in Uganda for the first time since the bands formation. Morgan Heritage who won the 2015 Grammy Awards in the best Reggae Album Category for their album “Strictly Roots” have produced over 17 albums.

Annerlisa gets Diamonds for engagement

29-year-old, famous entrepreneur, Annerlisa Muigai who recently made headlines after undergoing a drastic weight loss is one happy woman after she received a diamond ring and diamond encrusted bracelets from her fiancé on their engagement. The daughter to Keroche Breweries entrepreneur Tabitha Karanja posted a photo of the ring on social media to announce the great news.