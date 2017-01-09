Hot Topics

New All-Female Cast TV Talk Show set for Kenyan TV

Kenya should brace itself for a first of its kind TV talk show that has an all-female cast of the country’s hottest entertainment talent. The TV show produced by Future Pics Studios, owned by Nice Githinji and Janet Kirina is titled ‘The Squad.’ It boasts of a stellar cast of entertainers who are not afraid of tackling any issue however controversial or taboo it may be.

Directed by award winning actress and producer Janet Kirina, the show is inspirational, fun, provocative and educational; it will give you nostalgic moments about hanging out with your favourite girls.

The panel of Nice Githinji, Chantelle Blessing, Lucy Muturi and Ella Ciiru tackles day to day issues like weight gain and loss, careers and parenting, cyber bullying and online personas and much more.

They speak what you think, but are afraid to say, they aren’t afraid to pull out their wigs and show what lies underneath. The Squad will be airing every Thursday 8 pm on newly launched Ace TV.

READ ALSO: Student Sheds Tears After Adelle Onyango’s Self Awareness Talk At Machakos Girls’ High School

King Kaka pours poetry on ‘Senzenina’

Kenya’s undisputed king of poetic rap King Kaka has teamed up with the talented Redfourth Choir to release his latest single, ‘Senzenina’ a recreation of the famous South African folk tune performed during funerals. ‘Senzenina’ is Xhosa/Zulu meaning what have we done?

​Senzenina is for all the loved ones lost. The song speaks to them questioning their love and why they left us behind. “My brother lost his son last year and it affected me so much. I have lost many friends and family who were important. Why did they leave? This song is a vehicle to speak to them, where are you?” says King Kaka.

The song was produced by the creative Filah Tuju of Redfourth and the video was directed by award winning director J. Blessing of Link Global.

READ ALSO: King Kaka releases single dubbed ‘Besha Shigana’

Kaffi Sound releases ‘Power in the Name’

Cynthia Nyokabi a.k.a. Kaffi Sound has begun 2017 with a powerful song dubbed ‘power in the name’. In 2014 she released “Let It Shine” – a declaration in support of all people standing tall and using their talents proudly; “Hubadiliki” – a tribute to God’s reliability and never changing nature; and “I Do Not Fear” – a pledge of dependence on God’s strength and defense, shunning all fears. In 2015 God opened doors that led her to ID Live and Full house Music. Today she has an album and three videos off the album. Her new single Power in the Name is a personal testimony to the goodness of God in her life.

READ ALSO: STL announces comeback after long hiatus