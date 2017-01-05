Hot Topics

Kim Kardashian makes second post following 13-week break

Yesterday the socialite and businesswoman posted a picture of her family on Instagram with the simple caption of ‘family’ accompanying the photo of son Saint, daughter North and husband Kanye West while she squatted in heels in the post. Kardashian has now posted a follow up picture of herself and her son in a red getup while she sports a similar white t shirt that was donned in the initial photo. The caption that goes along with the post reads “my son.” Both pictures have acquired millions of like sin the short time that they have been up and fans are seeing this as a return to form for the entrepreneur. “So happy you’re back! You’re one of my favs😘 best wishes!!!” wrote missblake. “Welcome back Mrs. West. It’s been so drab without you,” posted lanaewren.

Mariah Carey comments on ‘disastrous’ New Year’s Eve performance

After one of the shoddiest concerts the singer has ever held, Mariah Carey seemed to give off the vibe that she simply did not care what the haters thought about said performance. The singer finally opened up in an interview with Entertainment Weekly throwing subtle shade at Ryan Seacrest and his subpar production/hosting skills at the same time, saying,

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business. I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

During the gig, Carey struggled to get through hit single, ‘Emotions’ due to a ‘technical mishap’ and eventually gave up and walked off stage.

Big Brother Africa star ravaged by drug abuse

Pictures of former BBA housemate Amir Murtazar Khan aka Nando hit the web earlier this week and it’s safe to say he has seen better days. Khan, who had become popular due his killer looks and alleged hookup with Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley, was a husk of the man he was before. Pictured in an oversized blue shirt and shaved head, the former star looked haggard and had lost a significant amount of weight. Fellow housemate Idris Sultan expressed concern for him, although he claimed they were not particularly close friends,