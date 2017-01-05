Hot Topics

Adele secretly married?

Is it time to say congratulations Adele? The 28-year-old singer sparked marriage rumours after stepping out in Los Angeles sporting a new band on her ring finger. The GRAMMY winner’s partner, Simon Konecki, was spotted with a similar gold band on his ring finger while running errands around L.A. with the couple’s 4-year-old son, Angelo.

While the “Hello” singer appears to have secretly tied the knot, in an interview last year she said that marrying Konecki wasn’t important after five years together, as she thinks “having a child together is the bigger commitment.”

READ ALSO: Charlie Puth, Bella Thorne fling explodes on Twitter

50-year-old Janet Jackson finally a mum

Janet Jackson is a mum! The pop star welcomed her first child with her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana yesterday. The little one’s a boy and his name is Eissa Al Mana.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” said the singer’s publicist. Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, 42, married in 2012. Jackson acknowledged her pregnancy in October 2016, showcasing her baby bump six months after announcing she was putting her world tour on hold. Congratulations to the new mom!

READ ALSO: Victoria Beckham to receive honors from Queen of England

Bongo rapper Prof. Jay Engaged

Tanzanian Member of Parliament and Bongo Fleva music star Joseph Haule alias Professor Jay is engaged. The rapper who had promised to walk down the aisle with his fiancée has made progress and asked long time fiancée to marry him. The ‘Nikusaidiaje’ rapper went down on one knee and proposed to Grace Mgojo who has been living with him for the past few years, with a child as proof of their union. The two had dated for a long time and are blessed with a daughter; Lisa. There has not been an official announcement on when to expect the wedding but Prof. Jay says it will happen soon.

READ ALSO: Wasafi records closes year tops in East Africa