Hot topics

Kenyans wants to know what Boniface Mwangi scored in KCSE

Social activist and photojournalist Boniface Mwangi is a man under siege. Being a bigwig on social media, his followers who got wind that he sat for KCSE this year have been flooding his timeline questioning what he scored. The results were released yesterday with a massive drop being recorded following stringent measures put in place by the ministry of Education. Mr. Mwangi who sat for the same exams as a private student is yet to reveal what he scored. He however responded by posting photos of his high school days before he was expelled. He also noted that the results would not change who he is. Mwangi who is in the US for the next three weeks to promote his book ‘Unbounded’ has crossed the first hurdle as he sets off to seek an elective position in 2017.

Victoria Beckham to receive honors from Queen of England

Former spice girl, model and fashion designer Victoria Beckham is set to receive honors from the Queen of England for New Year’s and not everyone is happy about it. Victoria is said to have revealed to her family over Christmas that she will be on the list of notables honored by the Queen as part of an annual tradition, earning Beckham an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — or OBE. Her husband, David Beckham, received the honor in 2003. Beckham is said to be receiving the honor because of her success in building a fashion empire and her diligent work for various charities around the globe. ‘Nominees are sworn to secrecy, so she has broken the first rule of being offered the honour,” Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said. “It would appear to be a breach of protocol and perhaps raises questions over her suitability that she has leaked her own nomination.”