Hot topics

Vera Sidika steals show at Wasafi Beach party

Kenyan Boss lady, socialite and Business woman Vera Sidika served Tanzanians a Christmas to remember at the Vodacom ‘Wasafi’ records beach party in Iringa. Making a special appearance at the event, the Kenyan beauty clad in a lime bikini covered in a black netted dress that revealed her curvaceous body making every single man scream in amazement as the ladies envied in disbelief when she took to the stage. Dancing to Diamond Platnumz famous tunes such as ‘Salome’ that features Rayvanny, Sidika literally stole the show leaving men drooling and wanting more and more of her on stage. The Wasafi records beach party sponsored by Vodacom saw thousands of fans turn up to support their favorite artistes of the night who included Harmonize, Ray, Rich Mavoko among other upcoming artistes from Diamond’s recording stable. Even though the socialite did not reveal how much she was paid for the appearance, sources close to her have revealed that she may have raked in up to a maximum of sh 1.2 million.

Dully Sykes to launch record label

Veteran Tanzanian artiste Dully Sykes has announced that he is set to launch a recording label in January 2017. The pioneer of Bongo dancehall music widely known for dropping hits like ‘Julieta’, ‘Salome’, ‘Historia ya Kweli’ and ‘Leah’ says that his main reason for opting to launch a music recording stable is because he wants to grow talent in youths. At the same time, Sykes has announced that he will be releasing a new track before the end of February a track that he says will be a big hit in East Africa and beyond.

Comedian Ricky Harris passes on at 54

Everybody hates Chris actor Ricky Harris, whose yin-yang comedic career went from raunchy standup on one end to family-friendly sitcoms on the other, has died at the age of 54. He first gained attention in the 1990s with his racy routines on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” and he played similar material to hilarious success for skits on albums by Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. In between, Harris acted alongside Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur in “Poetic Justice” and for director Michael Mann in “Heat.” May his soul rest in peace.