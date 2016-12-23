Hot Topics

Lady Jaydee gushes over boyfriend

After enduring abuse in a marriage to former husband radio presenter Gardner Habash for almost a decade the ‘Yahaya’ hitmaker is now living a much happier and healthier life. The songstress in an interview with Heads Up relayed how the two met, “We exchanged contacts and started chatting about music and our personal lives.” While in a separate interview with Bongo 5, the couple when asked if they were dating, Spice mentioned, “We are dating, for a couple of months now.” Lady Jaydee also added that Spice had made her into a more open person as compared to how secretive she was about her personal life. The couple has collaborated in the remix of the song ‘Together’ with their version besting the original with hundreds of thousands of views.

Charlie Puth, Bella Thorne fling explodes on Twitter

Seemingly out of the blue, singer Charlie Puth posted a series of tweets on Thursday exposing the truth behind his and 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne’s relationship. “I can’t believe what I’m reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” he wrote. The tweets were apparently a response to Bella Thorne posting a picture of former boyfriend Tyler Posey on Twitter captioned, “taking a trip down memory lane.” The ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer continued, “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it. I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.” Rumors speculate that Thorne had begun dating Charlie Puth before breaking things off with 25-year-old Posey.