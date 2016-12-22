Hot Topics

‘Saratina’ proves to be a big hit online

Another parody film released by Eric Omondi titled ‘Saratina’ is turning out be quite popular, churning out thousands of hits in the two days since the video went up. Meant as a play on the movie ‘Sarafina’ Eric Omondi’s 9-minute version is clean and clear and well-made not to mention a fun watch. Produced by Big Time Entertainment and Directed by TrueD Picture, this short film could actually pass for a legitimate movie if it lacked all the comedy and parody. It follows the story of Saratina as she faces ‘oppression’, ‘poverty’ and ‘police brutality’ with the plug, “Get ready…… can you guess the next line? Or can you fill the blank with the original lines from Sarafina? Let’s goo.”

Upcoming Industry Nite edition dubbed ‘Funky Fresh’

After a killer show on 1st December of this year, Industry Nite is once again gearing up to be a sizzling show. On the line up are big stars Stella Mwangi, Anto Neo Soul, Phy and H-Art The Band with some newer but promising acts such as 1 Rail, Mumala Maloba, Evie Varaa and Just Imagine Africa. Set for 5th January at the Galileo Lounge and hosted by Kwambox from 6pm, funk will meet fresh on this one.