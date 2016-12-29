Hot topics 29 December 2016

J-Lo dating Drake?

There have been plenty of rumours that Jennifer Lopez and Drake are dating – and it looks like they could have just confirmed it.

J-Lo, 47, and Drake, 30, have both shared a snap of them looking VERY loved up. In the cute picture, the musicians are snuggled together on the sofa looking very much like a couple. But it looks like the budding romance may have upset Drake’s ex Rihanna.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that pop beauty Rihanna, 28, had stopped following J-Lo on Instagram. The pair have been friendly acquaintances for years, which led many fans to ask why the singer all of a sudden chose to stop seeing her snaps.

Producer Tedd Josiah denies conning upcoming artiste

Veteran music producer Tedd Josiah has denied conning upcoming Mombasa based music artiste Law Montana.

”I paid this ninja cash to shoot my music video since the beginning of this year 22nd Feb, but hajawai deliver my work, akadecide kubonyeza mute. Wah, binadamu wengine majameni…yani alieniinspire ndo yule yule anaetaka niexpire…zii! I need my cash back yoh b4 the year breaks…Merry Christmas & Happy New year bro…@teddjosiah”, Montana wrote on social media.

With fans taking issue with Tedd online, the producer yesterday responded saying;

‘In this life we live there are two kinds of people. The lion & the hyena. Look all around you and you will see some people expand their territories through hard work passion guts and toil. While others expand their territories through scavenger tactics.’

Wasafi records closes year tops in East Africa

Tanzanian Music power house Wasafi records has emerged tops this year in East Africa as the recording studio with the most music that topped charts.

Leading by example, Wasafi records CEO Diamond Platnumz has emerged as the most sought after and most viewed artiste on Youtube regionally with his hit remix Salome that featured Rayvanny being the most viewed and played video.

Other artistes who were equally viewed included Wasafi’s Rayvanny and Harmonize as well as AY and Ali Kiba.