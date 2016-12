Layonn, The Kenyan Boy in Nairobi for night only

This strikingly handsome songbird started writing and composing songs at the tender age of 15. His debut single titled ‘Toudoux’ released in 2015 and sang in French was a bouncy club anthem, while follow up ‘My Favorite Girl’ was a mild hit online. As Layonn gears up for his next single ‘Kata’ the star in Kenya for one night only at the Treehouse Club. This Thursday from 7pm come experience an explosion of Afro beat. Cover charge is sh.300.