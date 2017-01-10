Highlights from the 2017 Golden Globes

There were some great and not-so-great bits to Sunday night’s proceedings. With all the glitz and glam, here is the long and short of it.

Jimmy Fallon’s blundering as host

Jimmy Fallon may host a show of his very own every night on NBC and this should have given him enough prep to host an extravagant show as the Golden Globes. But the Tonight Show host did not put up the performance of his life in this instance. Many of his jokes fell flat and the audience’s patience was probably wrung out by the end of the night due to Fallon’s clunky wordplay. His ‘La La Land’ inspired opening act that featured an array of big stars including the cast of ‘Stranger Things,’ Amy Adams, Kit Harrington, Rami Malek and Ryan Reynolds was quite a number but might have alienated audience members who had not watched the musical hit.

Meryl Streep’s speech

The Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award could not have gone to a more deserving winner than Meryl Streep but the effects of America having a whirlwind 2016 and facing an uncertain future was obvious by the thespian’s acceptance speech. The 67-year-old actress took aim right at the future POTUS Donald Trump, chastising him for allegedly making fun of a disabled reporter. She also highlighted the negative light America has been painted in within the international community with regard to the radical immigration policies that might take effect soon. “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.” Trump on the other hand seems unbothered calling Streep “a Hillary lover” and “an overrated actress.”

Colour-struck Jenna Bush Hager

NBC News correspondent, and daughter of former US President George Bush, had a blunder of her very own. While conducting a red carpet interview with musician Pharrell Williams, who serves a producer on the movie ‘Hidden Figures’, termed his movie as “Hidden Fences.” ‘Hidden Figures,’ and ‘Fences’ are two separate movies with predominantly African American casts. Which was strange because later on in the night actor Michael Keaton made the same mistake.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

Of course Twitter reacted the way it does, with memes.

#HiddenFences: A Photo Essay on Dealing with White People in the Workplace pic.twitter.com/ItaYQbaaxO — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) January 9, 2017

Viola Spencer was also AMAZING in Waiting to Set It Off #goldenglobeerrors #hiddenfences pic.twitter.com/tbcO6pagXG — awkward connoisseur. (@RaychJackson) January 9, 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross’s acceptance speech

Most winners at award shows soon grow weary of the circuit and essentially having to create iterations of the same words over and over again, not Tracee Ellis Ross though. The actress seemed one of the few winners, including the ‘La La Land’ ‘theatre nerds,’ who seemed sincerely happy that she had actually won something. The win for the ‘Black-ish’ star marked the first time in 34 years that a black actress had won in the best actress in a TV musical or comedy category.