Have a strange question? ‘Is It Normal’ is the answer

It’s normal to be curious about what the weird things that happen in your life, but what about when you are inquisitive about the specific terms of your problem?

“We feel that to reveal embarrassing or private things, like a primitive person fearing that a photographer will steal his soul, we identify our secrets, our pasts and their blotches, with our identity, that revealing our habits or losses or deeds somehow makes one less of oneself. But it’s just the opposite, more is more is more—more bleeding, more giving.”

That unnecessarily somber quote by writer Dave Eggers is on the banner of Is it Normal. The website’s idea is nothing new. Yahoo Answers, although not the most reliable–it is the place that a member asked, “If I die and go heaven can I still watch anime?” after all–or as popular as it once was, is a shining example of when too much time on your hands and blind curiosity meet.

Of course there are other options for cleaner discourse about issues. One of the tending questions on the site recently was “Is It Normal to think black people should thank white people for slavery?” Consensus on that question was at 45 per cent in support. Many of the questions are downright troll-y, in internet lingo and in a broader sense the entire internet is troll-y. Google’s autocomplete search queries prove this. When typing in name of popstar Rihanna, ‘is so photosynthesis,’ is one of the results that come up immeditely. If anything ‘Is It Normal’ just shows how not-normal we all are.