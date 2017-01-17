Half of Kenya’s food produce goes to waste

Nearly half of the food produced in the country goes to waste, the government admits.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett made the revelations today even as millions of Kenyans continue to starve due to the drought currently ravaging most parts of the country.

Bett said his ministry could not account for more than 30 per cent of cereals produced in North Rift alone and over 50 per cent of horticultural products produced by small scale farmers in the country.

He blamed the loss on state departments including the National Cereals and Produce Board for dereliction on their mandate and a production mismatch between farmers and the market.

However, he was quick to reassure the country that there was enough food to sustain the country to the month of June even as the State is considering more mitigation mechanisms as the dry spell continues.

Currently, more than two million Kenyans are at risk of starvation because of a prolonged drought occasioned by a depressed wet season during the short rain period last year.

“It is a fact that as a nation we have continued to lose food over the years. Nearly half of our stocks are wasted as those responsible fail to fully take control of their work,” Bett said.

He spoke during the official opening of the First Africa Post Harvest Congress held at the Norfolk Hotel in Nairobi today.

The minister maintained that the country had more than 21 million bags of maize (90kg) which could support the country.

He quickly dismissed claims that the government is already importing food from neighbouring countries.

“According to the State Department of Agriculture the current stocks of our basic staples – maize, beans, rice, sorghum and millet are sufficient to last the country up to June 2017,” he added.

The minister also confirmed that they have been allocated Sh230 million to effect the livestock uptake programme meant to support pastoralists and dairy farmers in the affected areas.

“We have already bought 1,800 animals, we gave Sh170 million to Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) of which they have already bought 1,500 animals in Kilifi, Samburu and Tana River counties and we have just received reports that animals are being affected severely in North-Eastern Baringo, the Tiaty area, so we are also moving there. We expect the next allocation will still go towards off-take because we have been warned that this drought could persist well into April or June,” stated Bett.

Separately, Water and Sanitation PS Fred Sigor has said that his ministry has already disbursed more than Sh5 billion to mitigate water related challenges across the country.

Prof Sigor said that recent assessment shows that the worst affected areas are in the country’s semi-arid south-east regions as well as some parts of central and western Kenya.

“For counties at the Coast and in the south-east, the poor short rains of 2016 followed an equally poor long rains season, and for some, a poor short rains in 2015 as well,” Prof Sigor told a news conference after launching a water conference at a Nairobi Hotel.

Only last week, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri asked administrators in areas hit by drought to ensure no Kenyans die of hunger maintaining that the government had enough food reserves.

Mr Kiunjuri said the government will from this week begin distributing food in the affected areas starting with schools.

“I don’t want to hear that any Kenyan has died of hunger or that students are staying away from school due to starvation. So I’m asking all the county administrators to take charge,” he said.

He announced that the government will be releasing Sh9.2 billion to go toward various measures aimed at mitigating the situation even as he cautioned the livestock sector will be hardest hit.

An inter-ministerial team is expected to release a comprehensive report on the drought situation at the end of this month.