Give young people access to funding, AfDB boss urges African leaders

Improved access to finance will accelerate the transformation of African economies, particularly Kenya, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina has said.

Speaking before African leaders at the Africa-France Summit which took place in Bamako over weekend, Mr. Adesina stressed that Africa can speed up its economic transformation through the Bank’s five main priorities.

“These five key priorities are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, as demonstrated by an independent evaluation conducted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP),” he said.

Mr. Adesina noted that the resources needed for Africa’s economic transformation are enormous. He said this is why the African Development Bank is poised to launch the Africa Investment Forum designed to create a space where supply and demand can meet.

Advocating for agro-industrialisation and involvement of young people in this sector of the future, Adesina stressed that “the solution to the migratory crisis is in Africa.”

This is why the Bank launched an initiative dubbed the “Enable Youth” program, which will help create 1.5 million jobs in 30 countries in Africa.

He also highlighted the need to reduce areas of fragility. As such, the Bank recently launched the Forum on Resilience in Africa.

“Let’s mobilize and make the High 5 reality in order to unleash the potential of Africa,” he concluded.

The AfDB President thanked donors for their commitment to support the African Renewable Energy Initiative, a joint effort with the African Union that is now fully operational. Its aim is to accelerate and increase the “enormous potential” of Africa in the field of renewable energies. The European Union has already committed € 3 billion (Sh331 billion), plus € 6 million (Sh662 million) from France and € 2 million (Sh221 million) from Germany.