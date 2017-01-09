Ghana’s new President Akufo-Addo apologises over speech plagiarism

The office of Nana Akufo-Addo has issued an apology after the new Ghanaian president was accused of lifting passages from speeches by Bill Clinton and George Bush during his inaugural address to the nation on Saturday.

Communication director of the Presidency’s Eugene Arhin acknowledged the plagiarism and offered an apology.

“I unreservedly apologise for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate,” Arhin said.

Social media users started pointing out similarities between the new President’s speech and those delivered by the two ex-US Presidents not long after his swearing in ceremony.

“Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Ghanaians have been a restless, questing, hopeful people. And we must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who came before us,” Akufo-Addo said.

It echoed Clinton’s 1993 inauguration speech: “Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. And Americans have ever been a restless, questing, hopeful people. We must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who come before us.”

Read also: Donald trump’s speech writer takes responsibility for plagiarism

In another instance, Akufo-Addo said: “I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation.”

In his 2001 inaugural speech, Bush said: “I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building communities of service and a nation of character.”

Akufo-Addo, a 72-year-old former human rights lawyer, defeated then incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections last month.

In September, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also issued an apology for plagiarizing quotes from US President Barack Obama in a speech promising change in the West African country.

Buhari’s office said at the time a paragraph in the speech urging Nigerians not to fall back “on the same partisanship, pettiness and immaturity that have poisoned our country so long” was copied from Obama’s victory speech after his election in November 2008.