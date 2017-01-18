Ghana shine as Egypt is held

Ghana began their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a positive note by winning 1-0 against Uganda to move top of their Group.

But record seven-time champions Egypt had a faulty start after being held to a barren draw by Mali in the other Group D fixture.

Ghana’s Andre Ayew surpassed his father’s record by scoring the goal that beat Uganda 1-0 in the match played at the Port-Gentil Stadium.

The West Ham winger slotted in a penalty on 32 minutes after captain Asamoah Gyan had been pulled back.

Ghana also threatened through two Gyan headers, while Ayew and Christian Atsu tested Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Uganda came close when Faruku Miya hit the outside of a post but they could not force their way back into the game.

It was a disappointing return for Uganda, who are playing at their first Nations Cup since 1978 when they lost in the final to then-hosts Ghana.

The Cranes created few opportunities of note and struggled against the Black Stars, who were happy to defend their lead.

Ghana were far more positive in the first half, with Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan and Atsu posing a huge problem for the Uganda defence.

Andre Ayew should have scored from a great cut-back by Jordan, while Atsu relentlessly tormented defender Isaac Isinde, who conceded a penalty by tugging back Gyan after losing control of the ball.

The spot-kick gave Andew Ayew his seventh Nations Cup finals goal – one more than the number scored by his father and legendary former Ghana captain, Abedi Pele. But he remains one African title behind his father, who lifted the trophy in 1982.

Ghana had a good chance to add a second late on when Atsu was clean through but his 12-yard drive was superbly saved by Onyango.

The only downside for Avram Grant’s side was an injury to defender Baba Rahman, who was taken off with what looked like a hamstring injury after 39 minutes.

In the other match played last night, Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny wasted two first-half chances for Egypt, striking over and hitting an effort wide.

Osmane Coulibaly headed over from close range for Mali late on.

The results leaves Egypt second in Group D behind Ghana while Uganda remain bottom.

Ghana will next take on Mali on Saturday while Uganda will face Egypt on the same day.