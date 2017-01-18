Foils and foibles of The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration

Barack Obama’s first inauguration took place on January 20, 2009. It was a joyous day at the United States Capitol and actually broke the attendance record for an event held at Washington DC. Donors who funded for the event included big celebrity names such as actor Jamie Foxx and producer/director George Lucas. In attendance at the inaugural events featured even more star power actors Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, talk show queen Oprah Winfrey and singer Beyoncé who performed at The Neighborhood Inaugural Ball presenting a rendition of ‘At Last’ by Etta James.

It was a joyous day at the United States Capitol and actually broke the attendance record for an event held at Washington DC.

This is a huge juxtaposition with the current state of affairs that Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony is turning out to be. In between his spontaneous outbursts on Twitter, his latest trending tweet being a shout-out to his daughter, Ivanka —the relationship between the two has raised quite a few eyebrows— he has included an expression of confidence about his upcoming inauguration.

People are pouring into Washington in record numbers. Bikers for Trump are on their way. It will be a great Thursday, Friday and Saturday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump has been a busy boy, tweeting a mile a minute.

READ ALSO: Democrats up in arms as Trump names son-in-law top advisor

Broadway star Jennifer Holliday, had been one of the names announced to be performing at Trump’s Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration aka inauguration ceremony, but the 56-year-old singer and actress unexpectedly pulled out right after. Although she states that her beliefs were the propelling force behind the move.

“I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.”

Word is the singer may have also been subjected to death threats.

Another pull-out from the event is Italian opera legend Andrea Bocelli, who also claims to have been on the receiving end of threats to his life.

Even smaller artistes seem to be avoiding any relation to the Trump inauguration. ‘B Street Band,’ a Bruce Springsteen cover band (that nobody had probably heard of before this fiasco) pulled out of the event too. Plus the ‘Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration’ seems like a ham-fisted title.

According to Rolling Stone Trump’s campaign, despite what he tweets is hungry for talent, “We’ve gotten calls that almost sound a little bit desperate: ‘Does anybody want to perform? At this point, we haven’t had anybody that has any desire to perform at the inauguration,” Ken Levitan, an artiste manager, said to the publication.

READ ALSO: Actress goes after Trump in speech

Well if anything, at least we can all add the word ‘bigly’ to our vocabularies thanks to Donald Trump.