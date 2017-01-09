Fee concerns remain as new students join Form 1

Education CS Fred Matiang’i

Parents and civil society groups continue to raise concerns over schools that have not adhered to the government policy on fee guidelines even as new students began reporting today.

Students who sat last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) began joining Form 1 across various secondary schools today.

But their parents are concerned some school heads have not lowered their fees to the Sh53,000 per year as was directed by the ministry of Education.

Elimu Yetu Coalition National Coordinator Janet Ouko has told X news that they have continued to receive complaints from concerned parents who are in possession of fee structures that demand hefty amounts way up from the set guidelines.

Ouko revealed that some institutions that have additional levies that are not reflected on fees structures and are still pushing unsuspecting parents to pay.

“I can confirm that our Toll free line is busy with parents raising concerns about hiked figures in the fees structures. We have raised this with the ministry but very little has been done. We are telling the minister and his team to go beyond issuing threatening circulars and take firm action against any culprits,” said Ms Ouko.

She urged aggrieved parents to continue using the EYC toll free number, 0800720940, to report cases of hiked school fees, holiday tuition and misappropriation of government resources by persons entrusted to manage them to improve accountability in the management of school resources.

“We want the teachers, parents and concerned members of the public to call and report the issues for action,” she urged.

She said EYC has made available the toll free number in solidarity with the Government.

Some 942,021 pupils sat last year’s KCPE and 780,000 secured slots in Form One as 220,000 pupils who scored below the 250-mark threshold may not join secondary school.

According to the ministry of Education, only 23000 students will be joining national schools this year.

Extra-county schools will admit 63,990, county schools 123,435, sub-county schools will take up 481,318 and the private schools will admit 66,351.