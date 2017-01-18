Egypt goalkeeper El-Hadary make AFCON history

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest player at an Africa Cup of Nations tournament as he kept a clean sheet in their draw against Mali.

El-Hadary turned 44 on Sunday and came on in the first half after an injury to Ahmed El-Shenawy, who collided with the post following Moussa Marega’s cross.

The legend was on the bench for the game, but got the call for his 148th cap after El-Shenawy’s unfortunate injury.

He is widely regarded as one of Africa’s best-ever goalkeepers, winning the domestic league title eight times, as well as the domestic cup and African Champions League on four occasions each.

Playing in his seventh tournament, having picked up a winners’ medal in 2006, 2008 and 2010, El-Hadary was not fully tested, but was confidently off his line to punch the ball clear and showed good speed by sprinting out to thwart Mali forward Marega.

In a game of few chances, Egypt’s best effort came to striker Marwan Mohsen, whose header was pushed away by a flying Oumar Sissoko save.