Eating by colour: Red Foods

Who knew that colour coding food could add so many benefits to the body. We take you through the most sensitive colour on the spectrum, red. It also happens to be one of the colours, including orange and yellow that stimulates appetite.

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes happen to be one of those universally usable food items that seem to be loved and loathed with equal measure. Whether or not they are your cup of tea, they are of immense nutritional value. Red tomatoes contain lycopene, which has been shown to aid in fighting certain cancers such as prostate and stomach cancer.

2. Apples

Just like tomatoes above, apples come in a variety, they also happen to all be delicious. Apples are super-rich in antioxidants, which is a word that has floated all over the internet and the back of juice boxes everywhere. Antioxidants work to prevent damage to cells in the body. Apples also reduce the risk of cancer and diabetes. The best part is that they can be consumed sweet or savoury.

3. Red bell peppers

Bell peppers generally do not contain a lot of heat which means that they could be consumed even by people who do not handle spicy foods well. Capsaicin, which is key ingredient that gives chillies that characteristic burning sensation, ‘reduces ‘bad’ cholesterol, controls diabetes, brings relief from pain and eases inflammation.’ They also contain Vitamin E which promotes healthy skin.

4. Watermelon

We have been told numerous times before that watermelons are primarily made up of water. Their benefits can be summed up as much, hydration. They also contain lycopene which like tomatoes, help in prevention of cancer.

