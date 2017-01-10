Doctors vow to continue with work boycott as court issues arrest warrants

Health workers during a protest in Nairobi, Kenya, 05 December 2016. Thousands of health workers took to the streets in efforts to push the government to implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) they signed in June 2013 to improve pay and conditions of work. Protesters demand a review of job groups, promotions, deployment and transfer of medical officers, as well as pay rise. According to local media, the country wide strike by nearly 5,000 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and interns is likely to affect at over 2,700 public health facilities including Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where most Kenyans seek emergency medical care. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Doctors have today vowed to continue with their on-going work boycott even as a court in Nairobi ordered for the arrest of the medic’s union officials.

The vow came just a day after Governors warned the healthcare workers to resume duty latest today or face the sack.

At the same time, a Nairobi court issued orders for the police to arrest officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) for skipping sentencing, after they were found guilty of contempt.

Justice Helen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labour Relations Court directed the officer in charge of Kilimani Police Station to effect the arrest warrants.

The union officials were required to appear in court today for sentencing after they were found guilty of defying a court order barring them from going on strike.

Justice Wasilwa ruled that the court had no option other than to issue the arrest warrants.

“The court cannot do anything else if the officials refuse to appear in court when required to,” she said.

Meanwhile, the doctors have termed yesterday sacking threats issued by the governors ‘highly regrettable’ and unresponsive to public health system.

KMPDU lamented that it was disastrous for both the national government and the county governments to engage in ‘personal vendetta and propaganda’ instead of trying to solve the current crisis in the public health sector.

“Dear Kenyans, it’s unfortunate that the county governments’ solution to ending this 36 days strike is by firing doctors. Highly regrettable,” KMPDU said in a protest note posted on Twitter.

Yesterday, the Council of Governors gave the doctors a 24 hour ultimatum to return to work by end of day today or face disciplinary action, warning that those who defy the directive will have to get letters to show course why they should not be sacked.

But the union has remained adamant, instead choosing to question why the government is not willing to implement the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that they signed in 2013.

“Resisting implementation of doctors’ CBA is akin to government killing public health care to pave way for privatization of the same,” the union claimed.

Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya yesterday told the doctors that devolution is not to blame for the industrial action.

Ahead of the Governors’ resolve, KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga had claimed that doctors have presented seven proposals to end the strike against none from the government side.

However, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu on Monday maintained he was willing to end the impasse that would see the doctors go back to work.