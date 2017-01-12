Doctors given two weeks to call off strike

Doctors have been ordered to call off their strike within 14 days failure to which they risk going to prison cells.

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Justice Hellen Wasilwa issued the directive today and told the doctors’ union officials to return to the negotiating table to reach a mediated solution with the government.

She said the doctors are holding on to a CBA that does not exist since it has not been legalized.

“I expect to see you here in two weeks’ time after you have finished your negotiations and when you come back the strike should have been called off or else prepare to walk straight into cells should you defy the directive,” Justice Wasilwa directed.

She also sentenced the union’s leaders to one month suspended sentence after they were found guilty of contempt of court.

She ruled that the officials had blatantly ignored a court order asking them to call off the nationwide doctor’s strike that has since paralysed healthcare services in the country for 39 days now.

“The court has found you guilty of ignoring a court order. However, noting that the matter before this court is weighty, I will be lenient and sentence you to a one month suspended sentence which will take effect after two weeks if you will not have called of the strike,” Justice Wasilwa ruled.

The Seven union officials led by National chairman Samuel Oroko and Secretary General Ouma Oluga had put a spirited fight against their sentencing arguing that theirs was a fight to protect the health of Kenyans that they claimed to have been in jeopardy since independence.

They claimed their sentencing would aggravate the current situation as ongoing negotiations would collapse.

“If you sentence us, the ongoing talks to end the strike will be halted pitting lives of millions of Kenyans in danger,” Dr Oroko said in his appeal to the court.

The officials had presented themselves before the court after a warrant of arrest had been issued against them.

On Tuesday, the Labour Relations Court had ordered their arrest for refusing to appear in court for sentencing after being found guilty of disobeying the court order.

The court had on December 1 ordered the union to put off the industrial action for 30 days to allow room for talks after the doctors had been sued by the Council of Governors who had asked the court to throw KMPDU bosses into prison.

However the KMPDU officials have remained adamant to end the strike including rejecting a 40 per cent pay rise offered by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week and vowed not to go back to work, dashing hopes that public health services.

The doctors, who downed their tools on December 5, crippling operations at public hospitals countrywide, called a press conference on Friday in which they announced that their work boycott was still on because what the President had offered had been presented to them before by the government.

They have vowed that only the full implementation of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed in 2013 and which includes a 100 per cent pay increase would see them resume work

The government has said its 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with doctors cannot be implemented as it did not have the “input and blessings” of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The Labour Relations Act requires that such agreements be registered with the Industrial Court, something that had not been done by either the government or the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

“You are holding to a CBA that has not been legalized by courts. You only say implement CBA while in boardrooms and have never submitted it to courts,” Justice Wasilwa said

“A CBA is only legal after it has been submitted to court and in this way you failed to give the court a chance to solve this issue,” she added.