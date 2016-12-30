Cord suspends Jan 4 protest

The opposition coalition Cord has called off the planned mass demonstration that was scheduled for the January 4 to protest the contentious bill amending the Election Laws.

Cord leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and James Orengo, while lauding the Senate for soberly handling the bill passed by the national assembly, have said the coalition will review their position after the findings of the Senate Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

“We will meet on January 5 and review the Committee’s outcome before outlining our next course of action,” said Wiper Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

The coalition said it will concurrently pursue other means including the court case it has filed.

CORD moved to court to seeking to restrain the President from signing into law the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill. The Court gave CORD three days to file a judicial review and set an inter-partes hearing for January 9.

Wetangula said CORD is committed to see the country move away from contested elections, adding this can only happen if elections are held in a free and fair environment. “We want an election conducted by an IEBC that is cognisant of the fact that elections must be an opportunity to give value to the voters and to give meaning to the candidates and to the country,” said the Senator Wetangula.

CORD co-principal Raila Odinga had called for street demos after the National Assembly acrimoniously passed amendments to the electoral law allowing, among other amendments, a manual backup system to the electronic transmission of results.