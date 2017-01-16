Conservationists want KWS boss Leakey to quit

Environmentalists and wildlife conservationists have called for the resignation of Kenya Wildlife Service chairman Richard Leakey for what they termed as dereliction of duty.

They claim that Dr. Leaky is orchestrating a government led cartel that is out to grab the Nairobi National Park hiding at the back of the ongoing construction of the multi-billion Standard Gauge Railway.

The nature lovers argued that there was a skewed plot by the government to change the initial SGR route out of the park in order to divert part of the allocated resources to the benefit of a few individuals.

Further, they claim that the approval licence issued by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) is defective and is now being questioned in court.

“Dr Leakey is leading a powerful cartel that is aiming to grab our park. They are planning to subdivide the park into plots as they have done with public school lands in the past,” Mr Kahindi Lekalhaile told a press conference earlier today at a Nairobi Hotel.

And to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the conservationist have called on the Head of State to show political goodwill and help protect the wildlife.

They claimed he is not doing enough by allowing a mega project to pass through the park.

“Our president unlike other regimes have led an onslaught in damaging our environment. The projects are good but with an irreparable damage to nature,” he said.

Mr Kahindi argued that the environment agency has continued to preside over professionally unsound EIA reports that follow a template that complies with the rich.

The issuance of a licence for the construction of the SGR through the park on December 13, just five days after the end of public hearings on the projects, put the authority on the spot. “Nema has continued to show lack of capacity to play its regulatory role,” added Kahindi.

Communities, environmentalists, nature lovers and EIA experts have said the authority ignored their submissions and that public hearings were only a gimmick.

However, Nema defended its move saying it arrived at the decision to issue a licence for the proposed project after they were satisfied with the recommendations of the lead agencies.

It said mitigation measures will be put in place to safeguard the environment.

The environment agency explained that the Environment Impact Assessment identified, predicted and assessed the potential positive and negative impacts of a proposed development (including reasonable design and routing alternatives) on the environment.

The assessment proposed appropriate management actions to avoid adverse environmental impacts.

“The process has mitigated the adverse impacts associated with the project. Case studies exist to justify the authority’s decision,” Nema said.

The agency also denied claims it issued the licence in secrecy.