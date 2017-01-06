Celeb Chat with Stella Mwangi: “Last year I read the Bible from cover to cover”

Stella Mwangi has been on a journey of self-discovery, the avant-garde but incredibly down to earth rapper is a representation of all the cultures that have had a hand in crafting the artiste that she has come to embody. XACCESS had a chance to catch up with her and this is what she had to say

How did the idea for ‘Vaa Ki Afika’ come about?

The idea has always been there to introduce African fashion to Scandinavia. So Vaa Ki Afika is aimed at the Scandinavian market, see here we used to wearing dashikis and we are used to seeing everyone wearing them. So my growing up in Norway and my experiences there in mind, this line was also a way of bringing understanding to African culture and our way of life.

What has the reception been like so far?

It’s been pretty good. We started off with urban hoodies with African prints and the big collection is coming out in September.

How would you describe your personal style?

It’s urban, casual, African [laughs].

READ ALSO: Rapper STL Launches Clothing Line

How do you come up with your hairstyles?

I think that’s the beauty of being a girl you can just change up your hair anytime you want to. Sometimes it’s braids, sometimes it’s curly hair I just go with whichever mood I’m feeling at the time. You know how it is, you just enter a salon and see something you like and you’re like ‘give me this, I want to do that.’

What do miss most about Kenya when you are in Norway?

Seeing myself. I see myself everywhere here. Hearing people talk Swahili, Gikuyu I feel at home here that’s what I love most about Kenya. Although I grew up in Norway and speak the language fluently and I’ve adapted to the culture, still I don’t feel like niko nymbani, ni kwetu. Once I come here I feel [gestures] yes- here everyone looks like me.

Where do you get inspiration from while crafting music?

Just my feelings. What I’m feeling at a particular time will influence my music and also what I want to say, what I want people to hear. Those two things, what I’m feeling and what I want to say are the inspiration for my music.

Your creative process, can you take us through it?

It always starts with me just freestyling, mumbling. Then I write down some guidelines and when I listen to the beat that’s when I start to flow over it. Things start to come together. It always starts with a freestyle, once I get the beat I freestyle even more then I’ll turn off the beat and write the lyrics. After I have all the lyrics in place that’s when I’m now ready to record.

READ ALSO: Celeb Chat with Victoria Kimani

READ ALSO: Celeb Chat with Khaligraph

Are there any African artistes that you haven’t worked with that you would love to get in the studio with?

There are so many! I’d love to do a song with Wyre, we’ve actually talked about it for a while. Ghana has some really good reggae artistes, I really love dancehall and reggae so there are a couple from there that I’d love to work with. I have different sorts of styles and with this EP that I just dropped [Stella Mwangi] which is meant for the movie market it’s very dance-electro, moombahton and there are not so many artistes here who do that kind of music but of course there are many out there I want to work with.

Future plans?

I plan on releasing an album this year. Can’t say the name yet but there’s going to be a lot of new music this year.

What is the one thing fans would be surprised to know about you?

Last year I read the Bible from cover to cover! I was on a spiritual search, I was at that point where I wanted to sit down and actually read it to get a personal understanding of who and what God is. I also started reading the Quran too.

FACT FILE:

Favourite movie: The Pursuit of Happyness

Favourite rapper: Tupac

Favourite Food: Githeri

Hobbies: Watching comedies, reading books

Best piece of advice you’ve ever been given: We all go through sh*t, we just have to come out clean!