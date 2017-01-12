Campus Vibe

CUE Chief David Some insists organisation no power to nullify degrees

The Commission for University Education (CUE) had issued warnings earlier in the week that they would cancel degrees from holders whose grades did not meet minimum requirement to enter into a degree programme. CUE Chief Executive Officer, David Some, in a statement to the press emphasised on the need for bridging if these grades were not met.

“If one wants to do a degree programme that requires grade C+ or above, for example in Mathematics and Physics, one can bridge on those subjects to be admitted into the programme provided he/she has already obtained an overall grade of C+,” he said.

Some has now recanted on the earlier claims by saying that the CUE has no such jurisdiction and that a degree can only be withdrawn through a university senate. He added that the CUE’s primary mandate was to ensure that higher learning institutions deliver quality programmes and figure out ways to rectify problems if that aim is not met.

Students at Kenyatta University in accommodation pinch

As with every new academic year, more students are admitted into school than with the preceding years. Kenyatta University seems to have fallen victim to this bottleneck but with an added twist. Renovations are to blame for the new accommodation situation at the school. According to Magazine Reel, the university relocated around 6000 students from Nyayo hostels, the university’s largest accommodation complex to make way for the revamp.

The limited spaces available for students to relocate into has apparently created such a bad state that some students are considering the year as they have nowhere to live. “I have looked everywhere close to the university including Kahawa, Githurai and Ruiru but all in vain. All the accommodation spaces are occupied and I might be forced to defer my studies”, a student told Magazine Reel.

3 New Year’s resolutions you can actually keep

1. Not procrastinating

In campus laziness becomes a rite of passage. Instead of dealing with classwork, cleaning up or even studying until the absolute last minute, why don’t you unburden yourself by actually doing things when you are supposed to do them. It will save you from a gigantic headache.

2. Eating healthier

We are lucky enough to live in a country where fresh food is relatively cheap. So don’t binge on the fries because you can and cook more or at least eat a fruit or vegetable now and then.

3. Drink less

Indulging may come with the territory but that doesn’t mean you have to do it every other day. Regulate your alcohol intake and bring it down. Plus think of all the money you’ll be saving.