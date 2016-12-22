Campus Vibe

UASU mired by petty disagreements

What was supposed to be uneventful meeting held by the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) University of Nairobi Chapter turned into a brawl between Chairman Dr Richard Bosire and Secretary George Omondi. A reported Sh.185, 000 was allocated to a lunch meeting set to be held next year but Chairman Richard Bosire wanted to meeting to be pushed to this month. This resulted in both officials writing letters addressed to UASU explaining the reasoning behind their moves.

In a statement to the press Bosire expressed that he was confident he would succeed in his mission, “The Secretary and other forces outside the Union are determined to derail our reform agenda and agitation for our rights. Together, we shall defeat these forces.”

George Omondi on the other hand did not think the union was in a position to hold any meetings, “The said committee had not completed its preparations and had requested that the meeting and the luncheon be postponed to February 2017. All the elected officials had agreed to meet and approve the plan for the luncheon,” he said.

Female students dominate award list in 2016 Zetech graduation

The Zetech University graduation 2016 edition was a delight, complete with an exciting award ceremony to reward outstanding students who excelled not only in academics, but were also exceptional in co-curricular activities and leadership roles.

Commenting on the awards, Head of Communication, Corporate and Student Affairs Moses Maina noted with delight that the varsity is keen on honouring those dedicated to academic excellence while actively participating in out of class activities, “this is a special moment for us as we recognise students who have maintained excellence throughout their study at Zetech; it is indeed refreshing to see ladies dominate the list and put out a challenge to the gents to work harder.”

The overall Best Performing Student award for the 2015/2016 Academic Year was Jacinta Mbinya, who was awarded a shopping voucher sponsored by Eunitech Engineering; she also took home a captivating trophy presented by Corebase Solutions for her topping the Best student in the Faculty of IT. She was also the Chairperson of the ICT Club and a class representative.

3 ways to become a better student next year

We could always do with some improvements in our school work and there are some simple ways to do that without making major changes in your lifestyle.

1. Create a schedule

Even though campus life is prone to last minute plans and changes, when it comes to your overall day, make a plan and stick to it; daily and weekly.

2. Take good notes

They are your primary source of information and there’s no need to get into the last minute rush when exams are near looking for decent notes to study.

3. Participate

It’ll be a lot easier to remember information you learned in class if you actually took part in the learning process. Plus it’s a way to flex those mental muscles.