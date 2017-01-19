Business News Highlights January 19 2017

Kenyan farmers face heavy losses as Uganda bird flu takes toll

Kenyan authorities on Wednesday warned that the country’s poultry industry faced a high risk of devastation in the wake of a recent outbreak of the contagious Avian Flu in neighbouring Uganda.

Ministry of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett said Kenya had raised its protection to the highest level since an outbreak of bird flu was reported in Uganda on Monday.

READ ALSO: Governors blamed for disease outbreaks in counties

Mr Bett sent a warning to the millions of poultry farmers that the country may have to kill all the 32 million chicken in its farms should the disease cross the border and start spreading in Kenya.

“We remain at high risk and in most cases the proper response is to kill all birds, which means the disease can destroy a whole poultry industry,” Bett said even as he maintained that Kenya remained free of the contagious flu.

Mr Bett urged the Kenyan public to report any cases of unusual poultry and wild bird deaths in their locality to the nearest veterinary and or public health authorities to help arrest the situation that now threatens to devastate the multi-billion shilling industry.

Veterinary Department unable to ensure safety standards at fast food outlets

The Department of Veterinary Services does not have enough personnel to monitor the many local and international fast food joints opening shop across the country, exposing the public to potentially harmful additives and meat products.

READ ALSO: KFC invests Sh355 million to fund 2016 Kenya expansion

The department, which is under the Ministry of Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries, says it does not have adequate field staff to man various border points.

This leaves the possibility of sub-standard meat and processed products being sneaked into the country without undergoing thorough health checks.

Retirement schemes under pressure as RBA pushes for transparency

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Kenya’s pension industry regulator has effected a new rule requiring schemes to publish audited financial statements no more than three months from close of the fiscal year in June.

The move puts on the spot laggard retirement schemes such as the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) whose latest report is for the year to June 2015.

The Retirement Benefits Authority has now set September 30 every year as the deadline for all schemes to publicly publish reports in a fresh strategy to enhance transparency and integrity in the Sh1 trillion pension industry.

This comes after Treasury secretary Henry Rotich, through the Finance Act 2016, introduced amendments defining the reporting period for retirement schemes effective past January 1.

Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Chief Executive Edward Odundo said all schemes will have to align their fiscal years to end in June to comply with the September deadline.

Centum hires German realtor as head of Two Rivers Mall

Centum has hired a German realtor to serve as head of the Two Rivers Mall ahead of its opening slated for next month.

Ms Agnieszka Mielcarz is the new general manager of Two Rivers Mall, touted as the largest shopping complex in eastern Africa at more than 700,000 square feet.

She replaces Gilles Devendeville who served as Managing Director of Two Rivers Lifestyle Company — the entity owning the complex — who left in November 2016.

“She is a highly qualified and talented lady who is aligned to the Centum Investment Group vision, and we believe she will be an invaluable asset to the group,” said Fred Murimi, Managing Director at Centum Capital.

Centum has a controlling 58 per cent stake in Two Rivers, followed by AVIC International (38 per cent), and ICDC (14 per cent).