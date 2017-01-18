Business News Highlights January 18 2016

280,000 youth to benefit from Sh15 billion World Bank employability initiative

The World Bank, in partnership with the Government of Kenya, has unveiled a Sh15 billion initiative aimed at creating job opportunities for the youth .

Dubbed the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunity Project (KYEOP), the project, will run for four years. It seeks to benefit close to 280,000 youth with employment opportunities and useful skills that will help them survive the current economic crisis.

Gender Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki says youths who will be trained will receive a grant from the said kitty to help them proceed to become entrepreneurs thus creating more job opportunities for their counterparts within the bracket.

“The youth who will have received foundational skills training at the ministry will proceed to National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) for further training in industrial related skills and workplace experience while some youth will proceed to the Medium and Small Enterprise Authority to get start-up grants and business development services,” said Kariuki.

ICPAK cracks down on unlicensed audit firms

About 1,250 accounting firms registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) have until the end of next week to obtain a valid practising licence.

The professional body has commenced countrywide inspection exercise to safeguard public interest and ensure only licensed accountants do audit and assurance work.

“The ICPAK compliance team has set up a two-week programme to visit and verify the validity of annual licences for all the firms starting January 16 to 27,” said ICPAK chief executive Patrick Ngumi in a statement. “The programme started in Nairobi and will be rolled across the country.”

Already, 756 firms have applied for their 2017 annual licences but only 400 of them have collected their permits.

Court puts off Sh18.5 million CMA penalty slapped on former Uchumi boss

The High Court has temporarily suspended payment of a Sh18.5 million penalty slapped on former Uchumi Supermarkets chief executive Jonathan Ciano by the Capital Markets Authority over alleged breaches while he was head of the troubled retail chain.

In a consent presented in court Tuesday, CMA agreed to stop enforcing the penalty pending hearing and determination of a case in which he had challenged the fine. “Consent as dictated and confirmed is hereby adopted as the order of the court, accordingly it is hereby ordered,” said Justice Roselyn Aburili.

But despite the suspension, it was also agreed that Mr Ciano will still deposit Sh9.5 million in a reputable bank of the CMA’s choice within 14 weeks as a condition to the grant of the halting order. Both Mr Ciano and CMA’s lawyers told the court that should he fail to pay the monies as agreed, the regulator would be at liberty to take enforcement measures as necessary.

READ ALSO: Reprieve for Uchumi consumers, suppliers as state announces plans to inject Sh1.2Bn into retail chain

Mr Ciano, Chadwick Okumu, James Murigi, Bartholomew Ragalo and Joyce Ogundo moved to court on December 5, 2016 in a bid to stop the penalties imposed on them while claiming that the regulator had punished them for decisions taken collectively at Uchumi’s board meetings.

Bata asks buyers to return faulty shoes after outcry

Shoe maker and retailer Bata Kenya has asked customers who bought sub-standard shoes from its retail stores to lodge formal refund claims amid a investigation into the matter by quality assurance authorities.

Bata said it did not rule out the possibility that some of its shoes were substandard due to its huge production numbers. The shoe maker, however, said such faults are rare.

The firm, which has a manufacturing base in Limuru, has come under fire from customers who last week took to social media to complain about shoes they say ripped apart just days after purchase. The Competition Authority of Kenya responded to the complaints about the quality of the school shoes and opened investigations into the matter.

Kenya set for higher titanium royalties as global prices double

Kenya is set to reap higher royalties from the export of titanium following a doubling of the price of the mineral in the past seven months.

Base Resources Limited, which mines the titanium ore in Kwale, said yesterday the improved price signals better prospects for the country in terms of royalty fees.

In 2015, the firm paid royalties amounting to Sh260.7 million and this is expected to rise as operations increase in 2017.

“Royalties are paid based on sales and the improved market conditions for ilmenite will be good news for Kenya as it means there will be more royalties from the revenues we make from the sales,” said Base Titanium external affairs manager Simon Wall.

The Australian mining firm in an operational update said it had hit a new production high of three million tonnes between September and December 2016.

The Kwale-based miner exports ilmenite, which is an ore of titanium (titanium-iron oxide) that is used in the manufacture of paints, plastics, paper, sunscreen, cosmetics and fabric pigmentation.