Business News Highlights January 17 2017

Kenya blocks chicken meat from Uganda following confirmed Bird Flu outbreak

Kenya has banned importation of live birds and chicken products from Uganda following a confirmed outbreak of Bird Flu in the neighbouring country on Sunday evening.

Chief Veterinary Officer Juma Ngeiywa said all public health and veterinary officers at Busia and Malaba border posts had been placed on high alert to ensure no imports of poultry products are allowed in until the situation in Entebbe has normalised.

“Permits issued to chicks, eggs, poultry meat and breeding chicken importers will have to be reviewed to safeguard spread of Bird Flu to Kenya,” Dr Ngeiya said.

The alert follows a Uganda government announcement that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which infects both animals and humans, had been detected following tests on carcasses of white winged-black tern birds that died on the shores of Lake Victoria near Entebbe at Lutembe beach on January 2.

READ ALSO: Governors blamed for disease outbreaks in counties

A second incident was confirmed last Sunday at Bukakata area within Masaka district, 75 kilometres from Kampala City, when carcasses of five domestic ducks and a hen tested positive to HPAI prompting re-activation of the National Task Force to co-ordinate the fight against Avian Flu.

Betting agency cracks down on illegal gambling dens

The Betting Control and Licensing Board has linked a ban on the importation of slot gaming machines from non-licensed operators to quality concerns.

Board Director Charles Wambia said on Monday only licensed gaming operators will be allowed to import the equipment due to widespread concerns over the proliferation of sub-standard slot machines.

“This is a control measure so that we do not allow machines to come into the country that are substandard,” Mr Wambia said.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the taxman said it had restricted importation of gaming equipment, machines and devices.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) wishes to notify all importers, customs agents and the public that the government has stopped importation of all gaming equipment, machines and devices forthwith,” said KRA commissioner for customs and border control Julius Musyoki.

He said importation of the equipment must be approved by the government.

Corporate tax exemptions cost Kenya Sh114 billion annually, says Oxfam

Kenya is losing $1.1 billion (Sh114 billion) annually through tax exemptions to global corporations, a new report by Oxfam shows.

The loss of potential revenues that could support critical sectors such as health, education and roads has had far-reaching implications on inequality between the rich and the poor.

READ ALSO: Counties embezzling tax payers’ money, NTA report reveals

The revelation comes at a time the Treasury says it is strained for finances and is relying on expensive debt to fund development.

The government plans to borrow up to Sh503.1 billion from external lenders this fiscal year besides local debt of Sh241 billion as it looks to plug a budget deficit of Sh689 billion.

The lost funds, according to the UK charity’s report, are nearly double what the government has allocated the health sector in this fiscal year’s budget and a third of the Sh327 billion Nairobi-Mombasa standard gauge railway cash borrowed from China.

For 2016/2017 financial year, the Health ministry has received Sh60.269 billion compared to Sh59 billion in the 2015/2016 budget.

“Tax revenues are critical for funding the policies and services that can fight inequality including infrastructure, health and education. The use of tax havens and loopholes or the securing of preferential tax treatment doesn’t just reduce abstract balance sheets. Everyone else is forced to pick up the bill and the human cost is borne by the most vulnerable in society,” reads the report.

Oxfam links tax exemption with increasing poverty levels in Kenya, corroborating past reports on the role tax-dodging multinationals play in condemning millions into abject poverty.

Sixteen PR firms fight for IEBC deal

Sixteen communication agencies, including NSE-listed firm Scangroup, are battling for a lucrative tender to provide public relations and media services to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Sixteen firms have submitted proposals seeking to offer the electoral agency a range of services such as PR, media buying, advertising, digital, and media campaigns in the run-up to and the elections.

Other agencies fighting to win the tender estimated at about Sh400 million are Transcend, Media Edge, Express DDB, Homeboyz, Saracen, and Professional Marketing Services, who will be tasked with propping up the image of the IEBC.

“The commission seeks to reposition itself as a respectable corporate brand in the provision of electoral services as well as enhance public confidence and participation in the electoral process. The objectives of the consultancy will be to educate, motivate and encourage citizens, voters and all electoral stakeholders to effectively participate in and support the 2017 General Election,” the IEBC said in the tender notice, which closed on December 28, 2016.

The firms are being evaluated and the successful bidder will know be known by end of next week, being 30 days after the bids were publicly opened.

Watamu hotelier to acquire Sh200 million charter plane to fly European tourists

The owner of a Sh2 billion tourist resort in Watamu intends to acquire a Sh200 million charter plane to fly guests from Europe to the hotel beginning next month. This follows complaints by tourists visiting the Temple Point Resort that they experience delays in getting to the hotel from Moi international Airport, Mombasa.

Temple Point general Manager, Ravi Rohra said charter flights will reduce hours spent on the road and give their clients ample time to enjoy their holidays. Speaking at the hotel, he said plans are at an advanced stage and he was waiting for the director, who is out of the country, to return and complete pending work, to pave the way for the flights.

“In Europe, clients are willing to come to Watamu but they are inconvenienced because there is no connection flight from Nairobi. Sometimes they are forced to wait for over five hours. In Mombasa, road trips are also a big problem due to traffic jam,” he said.

Rohra said bad roads cause unnecessary delays for the tourists and eat into one day of their holiday programme, adding visitors spend the day resting in the hotel due to fatigue.