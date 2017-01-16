Business News Highlights January 16 2016

European bank to investigate Shelter Afrique over bad loans

European Investment Bank (EIB), a multilateral lender, is set to undertake its own investigations at Shelter Afrique to establish the financial health of the housing financier in the wake of allegations touching on accounting irregularities and weak lending practices.

The bank’s move follows a leaked petition alleging dishing out of subprime mortgages resulting to 59 per cent of Shelter Afrique’s $246.3 million (Sh24.63 billion) loan book being non-performing as at February 2016. The whistleblower report was authored by former head of finance Godfrey Waweru and circulated to the housing lender’s board of directors and financiers.

The Luxembourg-based bank in 2014 lent Shelter Afrique €15 million (Sh1.65 billion) for onward lending to support affordable housing ventures, and is among the nearly one dozen multilateral financiers exposed to the troubled mortgage lender.

“The EIB takes all such allegations seriously and is currently working in close cooperation with the Shelter Afrique board on their investigation, as well as conducting our own independent review of the allegations which we expect to conclude in due course,” the European bank said in a recent statement.

These concerns over Shelter Afrique’s finances have already resulted in a downgrade on long-term debt outlook to Ba3 from Ba1 by ratings agency Moody’s.

A draft forensic report prepared by Deloitte also shows that French development agency Agence Française de Développement (AFD) wants to carry out its own forensic audit at Shelter Afrique.

South Africa’s Bounty Brands set to enter Kenyan market

Bounty Brands, a South African consumer goods firm is set to enter the Kenyan market in a move that is expected to raise competition for existing players.

The company, which has announced plans to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, deals in food, personal care and home care products. It currently sells its products in more than 40 countries in Africa and Eastern Europe, with Kenya among the new markets it is expanding into.

“The company will be working with SME distributors to expand its Pan-African network into Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Kenya,” the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said in a notice announcing its proposed investment in Bounty.

The IFC is set to lend the company €20 million (Sh2.1 billion) to be used in acquisitions and geographical expansion over the medium term, including the Kenya entry. Local packed food, personal and home care markets are recording significant growth driven by rapid urbanisation, population growth, expansion of formal retailing and higher consumer spending by the middle class, according to market research firm Euromonitor International.

Workers risk losing Sh215 million in stalled housing venture

Workers risk losing more than Sh215 million of their retirement savings in a stalled housing scheme in Nairobi, the Auditor-General has warned.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko says in a report that work on the National Social Security Fund’s (NSSF) Nyayo Embakasi Phase Six housing project has come to a halt due to lack of approvals by the county government. The NSSF had already released partial payment to the Chinese contractor.

“The NSSF is at risk of losing the Sh215.54 million already paid and additional losses on delayed completion of the project,” says Mr Ouko, who issued a qualified opinion on NSSF’s latest books of accounts to June 2015. “The main reason for the stoppage of the works was due to failure by Nairobi County to grant relevant approvals to enable construction.”

A qualified opinion means there are gaps in book-keeping, hence not providing a true picture of the scheme. Chinese firm China Jiangxi is said to have already left the construction site, having built only 52 units out of the planned 324 mix of apartments and maisonettes that were to cost a total of Sh2.15 billion.

Mr Ouko says the advance payment was wired to the contractor against a bank guarantee, which expired on September 30, 2015. The multi-billion shilling real estate project has also fallen behind schedule given that contract documents show the scheme was to break ground in June 2013 and be completed in November 2014.

Lower interest rates push groups to seek Sacco loans

Interest rate cuts are increasingly attracting groups to seek Sacco loans for construction of houses, especially in rural areas, real-estate sector players have confirmed.

Saccos have dropped rates to keep up with the banks, which have also largely kept off giving loans. Koto Housing Company chief executive Moses Nderitu said several groups are holding talks with saccos with a view to building houses on members’ land.

“Saccos are organising their members in groups of up to 200 members per trip to visit our Mlolongo plant to view sample houses and we are in talks with several societies for possible deals on the joint venture,” he said.

Property developer PRC’s general manager Abraham Murithi said most clients’ reliance on savings and sacco loans to buy land for house construction means many developers are yet to feel the impact of capped interest, which has slowed down commercial banks credit issuance.

“Residential plots also remain an attractive security to banks that are readily willing to finance house construction as opposed to funding business ventures. We are keen on cashing in on this growing interest among Kenyans on affordable loans to provide them with affordable housing for the low-end market,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last year signed into law the Bill capping interest rate at 4 per cent above the Central Bank Rate which currently stands at 10.5 per cent. The president said banks should compete for customers with lower rates saying this would make credit accessible to many.