Business News Highlights

Companies on the spot as new anti-bribery law takes effect

A law criminalising acts of bribery takes effect Friday, exposing business executives to a Sh5 million fine and 10-year embargo on their firms for engaging in the vice.

The Bribery Act (2016) applies to all ongoing bribery-related court cases and investigations, meaning managers and companies caught in unresolved bribery scams are exposed. Some of the unresolved cases include the ongoing IEBC chickengate, Goodyear’s tyre deal, British American Tobacco’s “cigarette” scandal, allegation of Sanofi bribery of doctors and Nike’s deal with athletics officials.

“Any investigation or prosecution or court proceedings instituted before the commencement of this Act based on an offence under this Act shall, with the necessary modifications, be treated or continued as if they were instituted under this Act,” reads section 27(2) of the Bribery Act.

President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the anti-bribery law on December 23, 2016 and designated January 13, 2017 as the commencement date.

The new law, based on the UK’s own Bribery Act, seeks to punish private sector bribery, especially in dealings with government and public agencies by making it a criminal offence to abet, give, or receive bribes.

KRA sues firm in Sh800 million Afya House scam for tax fraud

Estama Investments, the company at the centre of Afya House’s Sh1 billion mobile clinics scandal, has run into fresh legal trouble after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) moved to court seeking to freeze its bank accounts for tax evasion.

The tax collector says in its suit that Estama has not paid taxes on the Sh800 million it was paid for supplying mobile clinics to the Ministry of Health, but has since moved some of the money to secret offshore bank accounts.

KRA alleges that Estama Investments has been suspiciously moving funds received from the controversial Ministry of Health tender without meeting its tax obligations.

Estama has not filed any tax returns nor paid a single cent in taxes since its formation in 2008, KRA says in its petition before the court. The company is also accused of overstating its costs while supplying the mobile clinics, a move that significantly reduced its value added tax (VAT) liability.

Uhuru calls on Indian firms to invest in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta ended his two-day State visit to India by wooing multinationals in the merging Asian economy to invest in Kenya, promising them a conducive business environment.

The president cited reforms in the areas of starting a business, ease of electricity access, registration of property, protection of minority investors and resolving insolvency as some of the attractive attributes of Kenya’s economy.

He was speaking at the Kenya-India Business Forum in New Delhi on Thursday where he met several business leaders including Rajya Kanoria, the chairman of Kanoria Chemical, an industrial chemical manufacturer with a local presence.

“I want to encourage Indian companies to invest in Kenya, especially in the following fields — cotton, textile industry, agri business, fertiliser and medical equipment manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and our blue economy,” he said.

Small-scale miners to get licences this year

Kenya’s Mining Ministry is keen to have a system for licensing small-scale miners before dissolution of Parliament in the run-up to the August general election, Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu has said. He said the ministry will partner with the 47 counties to issue licences this year.

The process is expected to start once the National Assembly approves regulations to operationalise the Mining Act 2016. The law, assented to in May last year by President Uhuru Kenyatta, recognises small-scale mining.

The CS said the plan is to create county licensing committees which will facilitate faster processing of mining licences.

“We are in the process of operationalising the Mining Act of 2016. The regulations are in Parliament and we are hoping they will be approved once the house resumes in January,” the CS said during a media briefing in Nairobi.