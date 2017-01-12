Business News Highlights

Government plans tax cuts to kill black market mineral trade

The government is moving to curb illegal mineral trade fuelled by smuggling syndicates through roping in key agencies including the central bank and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) as well as granting generous tax incentives to traders.

Mining secretary Dan Kazungu said his ministry would push for a change in the law during the next budget to rein in the black market.

“We are working round the clock to ensure that the next Finance Bill that accompanies Budget 2017/2018 has provisions that gives the mining sector a lot of incentives and leeway to help it leapfrog,” he said.

ICPAK to deregister 698 accountants over failure to pay subscription fees

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) is set to deregister non-compliant members in the next three weeks, it announced on Wednesday.

In a public notice, ICPAK said it has lined up 698 members for deregistration, mainly over failure to pay subscription fees.

“Take notice, therefore, that you have 21 days from the date of this notice to show cause why you should not be deregistered,” ICPAK said.

The institute has over 18,000 members, drawing a substantial part of its revenue from the annual subscription fees.

Kenya Airways falls in global airline ratings on punctuality

Kenya Airways has lost ground in international ratings on punctuality, emerging sixth in the Middle East and Africa region last year.

FlightStats, an international aviation insights company, says the national carrier arrived punctually 66.69 per cent of the time based on the schedules it promised about 6.42 million passengers last year.

This marks a slip from 2015 when the national carrier, known by its international code as KQ, came in fourth in the region under review with a 74.11 per cent on time performance (OTP) and second in 2014 when it was 78.92 per cent punctual.

Value of coffee up 69pc in Q4 as direct exports, high yields lift income

The value of Kenyan coffee rose 69 per cent in the three months to December partly due to a price increase of nearly one third.

The surge in earnings was also explained by a rise in direct sales abroad and improved productivity.

The beverage earned the country Sh2.6 billion between October and December compared with Sh1.5 billion realised in the corresponding period in 2015.

The average price of a 50-kilogramme bag of coffee rose to Sh22,000 last year from Sh17,300 in 2015 representing a 30 per cent growth.

“Gross Value realised marked an increase of 69 per cent from Sh1.5 billion to Sh2.6 billion,” said Nairobi Coffee Exchange chief executive Daniel Mbithi.

OLX says electronics were most traded items on the website in 2016

Online classifieds site OLX says electronics were the most traded items on its platform with 330,000 goods listed for sale in 2016.

Data provided by the online trading platform on Wednesday shows there were more than one million items listed last year, with over 100,000 users selling on OLX.

The online platform credited the trend to small traders using the site to target buyers.