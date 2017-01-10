Business News Highlights

Dairy farmers to earn less as processor cuts milk prices due to oversupply

Farmers supplying milk to the Brookside dairy company are earning less after the country’s largest processor cut the price of raw milk by Sh3 per litre following an increase in supply.

John Gethi, Brookside Director of Milk Procurement has attributed the reduction to market forces that have pushed down the price of dairy products on the shelves.

“In the recent past, consumer prices of dairy products in the entire market have come down as processors strive to make these products more affordable to the public.” “While the reduction of product prices will also enable us to expand our share of the processed milk market, it has also occasioned a knock-on effect on farm-gate prices,” said Mr Gethi.

The shelf price of milk products has declined marginally after remaining in the same range the whole of last year. A litre of Brookside milk is currently going for Sh135 from previous Sh145.

Chairman of the Cherangani Dairy Moses Kiptanui said a new contract they signed with Brookside has actually cut the price of the produce from Sh37 previously to Sh34. Kenya Dairy Farmers Federation also confirmed the Sh3 cut. The cooperative supplies an average of about 800,000 litres of milk to Brookside every day.

Dutch company beats Kenyan, Ugandan firms to claim digital number plates tender

The Interior ministry has been ordered to re-evaluate bids in a Sh1 billion tender for the supply of new generation number plates following a court petition by Dutch firm J Knieriem.

Justice George Odunga has ruled that the Interior ministry did not evaluate all bidders when it chose to award the lucrative tender to Uganda’s MIG International and Kenya’s Tropical Technologies as earlier ordered by the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board (PPARB).

J Knieriem, in its petition, claimed that its bid was not evaluated, and that it was not allowed to participate in the evaluation of bids and that the PPARB locked it out of the hearing of an appeal against the procurement process. Justice Odunga yesterday held that the decision of the PPARB to award MIG and Tropical Technologies the tender was wrong as some applicants had been unfairly locked out of the evaluation process.

Youth groups to earn Sh2 million a year from KALRO pawpaw seed initiative

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) will offer 100,000 high-yielding pawpaw seedlings to youth and women groups in the country to promote agribusiness.

Director Stephen Njoka said at the Kalro Embu centre during a farmers’ training day that the move is in line with Vision 2030 where agriculture-based enterprises should play a critical role in the country’s achieving of middle-income status.

“We are targeting about 100,000 youth groups in 12 counties where this variety can perform. We have identified the groups in Murang’a, Embu, Kirinya, Nyeri, Kiambu and Nakuru. ‘‘Others are Nyandarua, Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Laikipia,” he said.

Each group will get 1,000 seedlings with the potential of posting 50,000 kilos of pawpaw per year.

“Given that each kilo has an average market value of Sh40, it translates to an income of Sh2 million a year per group,” he said.

Tourist numbers remain low as August elections draw near

International tourists are hesitant to travel to Kenya for the holidays this year because they fear the outcome of the August general election, industry players have said. The Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) yesterday said 2017 bookings by foreign visitors have remained low.

However, Kenya Coast Tourism Association chairman Mohammed Hersi said the industry is stable and has recovered from previous shocks, adding they do not expect tourism slump in the run-up to the election.

The sector is expected to reap big from conferences and summits scheduled to place in Nairobi this year. They include the Modern Airports Africa Conference and the Power Tech Africa Conference slated for this month, the AIDF Aid and Development Africa Summit, as well as the East Africa Islamic Economy Summit.

Livestock prices fall following prolonged drought

Livestock prices in Tana River County have drastically gone down following the prolonged drought that has affected over 120,000 people and led to deaths of thousands of animals. Pastoralists claim that cattle which could be sold at between Sh20,000 and Sh25,000 now go for less than Sh10,000.

The same price drop has affected goats and sheep which now can be sold at less than Sh3,000 down from the initial price of more than Sh5,000. Those highly affected are the pastoralists who have to travel for long distance to sell their livestock.

The drop in prices is expected to worsen in the near future following the weatherman prediction that the drought situation might last for six more months. Already thousands of livestock have become weak and are not able to fetch the best prize and if the drought persists they will not only continue to die but their value would fall even further.