Business News Highlights

Consumers face higher petrol prices as marketers seek compensation for Sh5 billion loss

Motorists will face higher pump prices if an energy tribunal allows oil marketers to get compensation for a Sh5 billion loss they claim to have suffered at the closed Mombasa petroleum refinery.

The Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) tribunal is set to deliberate on the cash claim on January 17 following the oil dealers’ submissions. The petroleum dealers claim that they incurred heavy losses arising from the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited’s (KPRL) inefficiencies in processing crude oil. The dispute over the refinery’s efficiency partly led to its closure in September 2013.

Total Kenya, Oil Libya and Vivo Energy want the ERC, the sector regulator, to help them recover their losses by loading Sh1 on every litre of petrol and diesel at the pump, effectively passing on the cost to consumers. That will effectively speed up the ongoing increase of pump prices coming at a time when they have been rising with the recovery of crude in the global market.

Cheap electricity plans put on hold as ERC stalls operations

Consumers will have to wait longer for an independent unit that will release power to the national grid, maintaining a mode of operation that has been blamed for expensive electricity.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said it put on hold a bid to have a national dispatch unit in place before the end of 2016 due to absence of a legal framework.

That means the partly private Kenya Power will continue to control how various sources of power procured are released to homes and industry for several weeks to come. Kenya Power’s internal dispatch system has been on the spot for feeding expensive thermal power sources onto the national grid, ultimately leading to expensive power for homes and businesses.

Locals to cash in on Sh102 million hydro power project

Africa Development Bank (AfDB)-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) has approved a Sh102 million ($992,000) grant to prepare an innovative community-owned hydropower project in Meru.

The 7.8 megawatts Mutunguru hydropower project, is based on standard run-of-the-river technology on the Mutonga River in Meru County. It features a new community ownership structure with returns accruing to members of the Mutunguru community.

“This significant community ownership and support makes it deserving of the SEFA intervention as a model to be considered in future bank operations,” said AfDB’s director-general for East Africa Region Gabriel Negatu.

SEFA is a multi-donor facility funded by the governments of Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States and Italy.

Small businesses to benefit from Sh27 billion EIB loan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is Monday expected to announce at least Sh27 billion of new lending to East Africa’s small and medium sized companies this year.

EIB Regional Representation to East Africa Catherine Collin and head of SME lending outside Europe Robert Schofield are expected to give details of the new lending to be channelled through East African banks.

The EIB gave Sh10.5 billion financial support to regional private sector investments in Africa in 2016. Kenyan entrepreneurs will access the EIB-backed loans directly from local banks. The Luxembourg-based lender says the fund is likely to give priority support to agricultural investments in Kenya in a bid to promote food security and create jobs.

“The EIB confirmed that close cooperation with banks across the region, business associations, regulators and government departments has been crucial to ensure the maximum impact and benefit to the real economy of these credit lines and that experience gained in East Africa since 2010 has been key to strengthening the EIB’s support for private entrepreneurs elsewhere on the continent,” the lender said in a statement.

EIB is the world’s largest international public bank.

CS Balala protests cut in tourism ministry budget

A proposed reduction in the Ministry of Tourism’s budget by the National Treasury will hurt the country’s tourism sector which is still on the road to recovery, Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala has warned. Treasury CS Henry Rotich in a mini budget tabled at the National Assembly in December 2016, has proposed a cut on the tourism promotion budget by Sh1.5 billion, as he seeks to reduce the government’s expenditure for the financial year 2016/17 by Sh181 billion.

Balala has however retaliated saying the reduction will hard hit structures set for recovery, which include marketing campaigns by the Kenya Tourism Board in the international markets.

“The proposed budget cuts will drastically affect the tourism industry but like most sectors affected, we have to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise in order to reverse the effects,” Balala said in a recent address.

Rotich allocated Sh4.5 billion for tourism promotion activities in the current financial year which ends in June. The Treasury is seeking to cut development spending by Sh213.5 billion for the current financial year. Balala said there is a need to open skies to low cost airlines in both Nairobi and Mombasa, as the charter incentive programme may have to be prolonged to 2018, owing to the budget cuts.